Rockets vs. Pistons predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for January 23

After blowing a fourth quarter lead and losing in OT in Philadelphia last night, Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets (26-16) are in the Motor City tonight to face Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons (32-10).

Durant scored 36 and Amen Thompson added 17 in the loss for the Rockets. Joel Embiid had a night for Philly scoring 32, pulling down 15 boards and handing out 10 assists.

The task is no easier tonight for the Rockets. It’s the second half of a back-to-back and the opponent are the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons. They lead the conference in rebounding (46.3 per game). Cunningham, who is averaging 25.7 points and 9.8 assists, is the unquestioned leader of the Pistons but his availability is a question mark tonight (illness). Detroit owns a sparkling 17-4 record at home this season.

The Rockets sit fourth in the Western Conference. Following last night’s loss in Philly, Houston has now lost five in a row. Houston is the top rebounding team in the Western Conference (49.0/gm) led by Alperen Sengun (9.2reb/gm).

The Pistons won the first meeting of the season between these teams, 115-111 on October 24. Cunningham had 21 points and 9 assists to pace Detroit. Durant had 37 for Houston in the loss.

Lets take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Rockets at Pistons

Date: Friday, January 23, 2026

Friday, January 23, 2026 Time: 7PM EST

7PM EST Site: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena City: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Network/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Game Odds: Rockets at Pistons

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Houston Rockets (+140), Detroit Pistons (-166)

Houston Rockets (+140), Detroit Pistons (-166) Spread: Pistons -3.5

Pistons -3.5 Total: 216.5 points

This game opened Pistons -3.5 with the Total set at 217.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Rockets at Pistons

Houston Rockets

PG Amen Thompson

SG Josh Okogie

SF Kevin Durant

PF Jabari Smith

C Alperen Sengun

Detroit Pistons

PG Cade Cunningham

SG Duncan Robinson

SF Ausar Thompson

PF Tobias Harris

C Jalen Duren

Injury Report: Rockets at Pistons

Houston Rockets

Aaron Holiday (back) is OUT for tonight’s game

(back) is OUT for tonight’s game Steven Adams (ankle) is OUT for tonight’s game

(ankle) is OUT for tonight’s game Fred VanVleet (knee) is OUT for tonight’s game

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham (illness) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(illness) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Duncan Robinson (back) is listed as probable for tonight’s game

(back) is listed as probable for tonight’s game Ronald Holland (back) is listed as probable for tonight’s game

(back) is listed as probable for tonight’s game Caris LeVert (illness) is listed as doubtful for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Rockets at Pistons

The Pistons are 17-4 at home this season

The Rockets are 11-13 on the road this season

The Pistons are 22-20 ATS this season

The Rockets are 20-22 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 17 of the Pistons’ 42 games this season (17-24-1)

The OVER has cashed in 19 of the Rockets’ 42 games this season (19-21-1)

Reed Shepherd has hit at least three, 3-pointers in each of the Rockets’ last 4 games (15-30)

has hit at least three, 3-pointers in each of the Rockets’ last 4 games (15-30) Tobias Harris has not taken a single free throw in the Pistons’ last 3 games

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Rockets and Pistons’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Pistons on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Pistons on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Pistons -3.5

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Pistons -3.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 216.5

