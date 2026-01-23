Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Ride the hot hand with Naji Marshall

In head-to-head leagues, it all comes down to the weekend. You can have a comfortable lead in multiple categories or by a bunch of points, but if you don’t make the most of the weekend, you can walk out with a loss.

14 teams play twice this weekend, including the Celtics, Nets, Cavaliers, Mavericks, Nuggets, Pistons, Grizzlies, Heat, Bucks, Pelicans, Thunder, Suns, Kings and Raptors. Prioritize those teams if you’re looking to maximize your games played.

That’s often what it comes down to in standard points and category leagues, but that’s not always the case. Leagues with some sort of games cap or best ball formats like Yahoo!’s High Score leagues aren’t just looking for volume, though having two chances at a big night is a good strategy in best ball leagues.

Absolute must-start: Naji Marshall

Marshall has consistently been one of the best streaming options in fantasy basketball over the last few seasons when he gets the chance to start. As a starter over the past two weeks, Marshall has averaged 21.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 three-pointer per game while shooting 57.3 percent from the floor.

This weekend, he’ll be matched up against the Lakers and Bucks on a back-to-back. Both teams rank near the bottom of the league in defensive rating and rebounding percentage over their last five games. Marshall’s recent production, combined with two favorable matchups this weekend, is a recipe for him to have another monster weekend.

Guards:

Cam Spencer, Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant has been ruled out with an elbow sprain for Friday’s game and could remain out on Sunday. Anytime Morant is out, Spencer should be streamed in confidently. Spencer is averaging 11.4 points and 9.3 assists per game in 10 starts this season, and they get to take on the Pelicans and Nuggets this weekend. Both teams have struggled on defense in recent weeks.

Ryan Rollins, Milwaukee Bucks

Rollins has been at his best this season when Kevin Porter Jr. isn’t in the lineup. KPJ is expected to miss an extended period of time with an oblique injury, so Rollins should be in for a productive weekend. He’s averaging 18.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.5 triples per game this year when KPJ doesn’t play, and Friday’s matchup against the Nuggets is favorable, even if Sunday’s game against the Mavericks will be tougher.

Max Christie, Dallas Mavericks

Christie has been on fire lately, and he is set up this weekend with two favorable matchups. He is averaging 23.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 5.3 triples over his last three games and gets to take on the Lakers and Bucks in a back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday. Over their last 10 games, the Lakers are 24th in defensive rating, while the Bucks are 27th. Look for Christie to stay hot this weekend.

Forwards:

Jaylon Tyson, Cleveland Cavaliers

Tell me if you’ve heard this story before: Tyson is stepping up for the Cavs while other perimeter players are injured. Over the past week, he has averaged 23.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.3 triples per game. Friday’s matchup with the Kings should be easier for him than Saturday’s against the Magic, but that’s enough for him to be worth starting this weekend.

Sam Hauser, Boston Celtics

Hauser’s value is tied to his shooting from deep, and he has been unreal as of late. This is definitely a scenario to ride the hot hand. He’s been starting lately, and over the past two weeks, he has averaged 17.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 triples per game while shooting 56.1 percent from the floor. Brooklyn is the Friday matchup, and they have struggled on defense recently. Saturday’s game against the Bulls isn’t quite as favorable, but Chicago hasn’t fielded an elite defense by any means.

Cedric Coward, Memphis Grizzlies

Coward has been solid all year, but he gets to take on two struggling defenses this weekend, which should lead to some big production. As mentioned previously, both the Nuggets and Pelicans have poor defensive ratings over their last 10 games. Coward hasn’t popped recently, but he has been consistently productive and has the upside to go nuclear.

Centers:

Sandro Mamukelashvili, Toronto Raptors

The status of Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb) is what prevents Mamu from being the absolute must-start of the week. CMB could play, and Mamu should still be productive if he does. However, if CMB remains out, the sky will be the limit for Mamu. Over his last four games, Mamu has averaged 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.8 triples per game. They’ll take on the Thunder on Sunday, and OKC has been one of the worst rebounding teams in the league for most of the season.

Mark Williams, Phoenix Suns

Williams’ up-and-down minutes allocation has been frustrating at times, but this weekend is set up for him to thrive. They’ll take on the Hawks and Heat, and they rank 23rd and 26th in rebounding percentage over their last 10 games. Miami has also struggled to defend the paint recently, and both teams play at a fast pace, which means extra possessions for Williams to produce.

Neemias Queta, Boston Celtics

Queta is currently questionable with an illness, so if he doesn’t suit up, this spot would turn to Luka Garza or Xavier Tillman. Queta hasn’t missed a game since November, and Tillman started in his place for that one. They’ll take on the Nets and Bulls this weekend, and Brooklyn has been one of the worst rebounding teams in the league recently. Queta has been awesome all season and should feast on the Nets down low.