No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 7 Purdue predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 17

A monumental clash takes place in West Lafayette tonight as the top-ranked Michigan Wolverines (24-1, 14-1) face the No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers (21-4, 11-3) at what promises to be a raucous Mackey Arena. In a battle between the Big Ten’s top two preseason picks, the stakes have flipped: the Wolverines are now the consensus No. 1 team in the country and riding a 10-game winning streak, while the Boilermakers are two games back and in need of a win to keep their Big Ten regular season title hopes alive.

Michigan, led by Yaxel Lendeborg and a deep rotation, enters as a narrow 2.5-point favorite despite the notoriously hostile environment. The Wolverines have been exceptional on the road this season and boast a 5-0 record against ranked opponents. However, they face a determined Braden Smith and Purdue squad that has won four straight and aims to replicate the physical, intense play that has made Mackey a fortress. As alluded to earlier, a victory for Michigan would essentially lock up at least a share of the Big Ten title, whereas a win for Purdue would tighten the conference race heading into the final handful of games.

Michigan’s full arsenal was on display Saturday in the Wolverines’ 86-56 win over UCLA. Averaging 90.6 points per game, the offense is scoring more than any other school in the nation. Defensively, Michigan is limiting opponents to 37.1% shooting from the field which is also tops in the country. Purdue went on the road and routed Iowa this past weekend, 78-57. The Boilermakers shot 47% from the filed including 40% from beyond the arc (12-30).

Michigan has a record of 9-0 in Q1 games and is 9-1 in Q2. Purdue is 8-4 in Q1 and 2-0 in Quad 2 games. The Wolverines are ranked No. 1 in KenPom and No. 1 in the NET. Purdue is ranked No. 8 in KenPom and 7th in the NET.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: No. 1 Michigan at No. 7 Purdue

Date: Tuesday, February 17, 2026

6:30PM EST Site: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena City: West Lafayette, IN

West Lafayette, IN Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game Odds: No. 1 Michigan at No. 7 Purdue

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Michigan Wolverines (-155), Purdue (+130)

Michigan Wolverines (-155), Purdue (+130) Spread: Michigan -2.5

Michigan -2.5 Total: 155.5 points

This game opened Michigan -2.5 with the Total set at 153.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: No. 1 Michigan at No. 7 Purdue

Michigan Wolverines

G Nimari Burnett

G Elliot Cadeau

F Morez Johnson Jr.

F Yaxel Lendeborg

C Aday Mara

Purdue Boilermakers

G Braden Smith

G Fletcher Loyer

G C.J. Cox

F Trey Kaufman-Renn

C Oscar Cluff

Injury Report: Michigan vs. Purdue

Michigan Wolverines

Winters Grady (undisclosed) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(undisclosed) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Ricky Liburd (redshirt) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Purdue Boilermakers

No Injuries to Report

Important stats, trends and insights: No. 1 Michigan at No. 7 Purdue

Purdue is 11-2 at home this season

Michigan is 8-0 on the road this season

Michigan is 13-12 ATS overall this season / 2-6 ATS on the road

Purdue is 12-13 ATS overall this season / 4-9 ATS at home

The OVER has cashed in 10 of Michigan’s 25 games this season (10-15)

The OVER has cashed in 10 of Purdue’s 25 games this season (10-15)

Michigan is 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10 against Purdue

The OVER has cashed in 5 of the last 6 games between Michigan and Purdue

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaugn Dalzell (@VmoneySports): Game Total UNDER 156.5

Since Purdue lost three straight games, the Boilermakers are ranked second in the country, according to Barttorvik, during their four-game winning streak. During that four-game span, Purdue is rated as the 11th-best defense, while the Wolverines are the 13th-best and rate as the third-best team overall, right behind the Boilermakers. While both teams can explode offensively, reaching 75 points can be difficult with all the size that will be on the court, not to mention, these are the 11th and 14th-ranked defensive tempos out of 18 in the Big Ten, meaning they both rank in the bottom half of the league in terms of how quickly their opponents score. I like the Under 156.5 down to 155.5 as I project this game to finish in the 70’s.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between Michigan and Purdue:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Michigan on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Michigan on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Michigan -2.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Michigan -2.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 155.5.

