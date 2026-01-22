Warriors vs. Mavericks predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for January 22
Still adjusting to life without Jimmy Butler, the Golden State Warriors (25-20) are in Dallas tonight to take on Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks (18-26).
In their first outing since Butler’s season-ending knee injury, Stephen Curry and the Warriors were waxed at home Tuesday night by the Toronto Raptors, 145-127. Buddy Hield had 25 off the bench for Golden State but the defense was non-existent for the home team. The Mavericks have won three in a row including a decisive win at Madison Square Garden over the Knicks Monday night, 114-97. Flagg was back after missing the previous two games, but it was Max Christie who led the way scoring a career-high 26 points.
The Mavericks are moving north in the Western Conference standings, having won six of their last ten to pull to within 1.5 games of the final play-in spot. The Warriors are holding down the No. 8 spot in the conference. They are 7-3 in their last ten games and 5.5 games ahead of the 11th place Memphis Grizzlies, but how much does the Butler injury take out of them?
Lets take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.
We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including thelatest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.
Game Details and How to Watch Live: Warriors at Mavericks
- Date: Thursday, January 22, 2026
- Time: 7:30PM EST
- Site: American Airlines Center
- City: Dallas, TX
- Network/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video
Game Odds: Warriors at Mavericks
The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Golden State Warriors (-218), Dallas Mavericks (+180)
- Spread: Warriors -5.5
- Total: 234.5 points
This game opened Warriors -2.5 with the Total set at 230.5.
Expected Starting Lineups: Warriors at Mavericks
Warriors
- PG Stephen Curry
- SG Brandon Podziemski
- SF Moses Moody
- PF Draymond Green
- C Quinten Post
Mavericks
- PG Cooper Flagg
- SG Max Christie
- SF Naji Marshall
- PF PJ Washington
- C Daniel Gafford
Injury Report: Warriors at Mavericks
Golden State Warriors
- Gary Payton (foot) is OUT for tonight’s game
- Seth Curry (sciatic nerve) is OUT for tonight’s game
- Jimmy Butler (knee) is OUT for tonight’s game
Dallas Mavericks
- Moussa Cisse (illness) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game
- Daniel Gafford (ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game
- Anthony Davis (finger) is OUT for tonight’s game
- Kyrie Irving (knee) is OUT for tonight’s game
Important stats, trends and insights: Warriors at Mavericks
- The Mavericks are 13-11 at home this season
- The Warriors are 8-13 on the road this season
- The Warriors are 22-23 ATS this season
- The Mavericks are 20-24 ATS this season
- The OVER has cashed in 27 of the Warriors’ 45 games this season (27-18)
- The OVER has cashed in just 19 of the Mavericks’ 44 games this season (19-25)
Rotoworld Best Bet
Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Warriors and Mavericks’ game:
- Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline
- Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Mavericks +5.5
- Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 234.5
