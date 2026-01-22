Warriors vs. Mavericks predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for January 22

Still adjusting to life without Jimmy Butler, the Golden State Warriors (25-20) are in Dallas tonight to take on Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks (18-26).

In their first outing since Butler’s season-ending knee injury, Stephen Curry and the Warriors were waxed at home Tuesday night by the Toronto Raptors, 145-127. Buddy Hield had 25 off the bench for Golden State but the defense was non-existent for the home team. The Mavericks have won three in a row including a decisive win at Madison Square Garden over the Knicks Monday night, 114-97. Flagg was back after missing the previous two games, but it was Max Christie who led the way scoring a career-high 26 points.

The Mavericks are moving north in the Western Conference standings, having won six of their last ten to pull to within 1.5 games of the final play-in spot. The Warriors are holding down the No. 8 spot in the conference. They are 7-3 in their last ten games and 5.5 games ahead of the 11th place Memphis Grizzlies, but how much does the Butler injury take out of them?

Lets take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including thelatest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Warriors at Mavericks

Date: Thursday, January 22, 2026

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: American Airlines Center

City: Dallas, TX

Network/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Game Odds: Warriors at Mavericks

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Golden State Warriors (-218), Dallas Mavericks (+180)

Golden State Warriors (-218), Dallas Mavericks (+180) Spread: Warriors -5.5

Warriors -5.5 Total: 234.5 points

This game opened Warriors -2.5 with the Total set at 230.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Warriors at Mavericks

Warriors

PG Stephen Curry

SG Brandon Podziemski

SF Moses Moody

PF Draymond Green

C Quinten Post

Mavericks

PG Cooper Flagg

SG Max Christie

SF Naji Marshall

PF PJ Washington

C Daniel Gafford

Injury Report: Warriors at Mavericks

Golden State Warriors

Gary Payton (foot) is OUT for tonight’s game

(foot) is OUT for tonight’s game Seth Curry (sciatic nerve) is OUT for tonight’s game

(sciatic nerve) is OUT for tonight’s game Jimmy Butler (knee) is OUT for tonight’s game

Dallas Mavericks

Moussa Cisse (illness) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(illness) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Daniel Gafford (ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Anthony Davis (finger) is OUT for tonight’s game

(finger) is OUT for tonight’s game Kyrie Irving (knee) is OUT for tonight’s game

Miller: Knicks aren't clicking 'chemistry-wise' NBA on NBC lead analyst Reggie Miller joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the latest news surrounding the NBA, such as the Knicks' poor run of form, Jimmy Butler's injury and more.

Important stats, trends and insights: Warriors at Mavericks

The Mavericks are 13-11 at home this season

The Warriors are 8-13 on the road this season

The Warriors are 22-23 ATS this season

The Mavericks are 20-24 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 27 of the Warriors’ 45 games this season (27-18)

The OVER has cashed in just 19 of the Mavericks’ 44 games this season (19-25)

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Warriors and Mavericks’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Mavericks +5.5

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Mavericks +5.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 234.5

