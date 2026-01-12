Celtics vs. Pacers predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for January 12

Two teams at opposite ends of the standings meet tonight in Indianapolis when Payton Pritchard and the Celtics (24-14) take on Pascal Siakam and the Pacers (8-31).

Boston sits just ½ game behind the Knicks in the Atlantic Division while the Pacers languish in last in the Central, 20.5 games behind the Pistons. The success of the Celtics has been a surprise considering Jayson Tatum (Achilles) remains sidelined, but Jaylen Brown’s play has elevated him to the fringe of MVP consideration. Some may argue Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) should garner some MVP attention as well. The Pacers’ point guard has not played this season, but his value to Indiana has never been more obvious. He has been sidelined since last season’s NBA Finals and without him, as their record indicates, the Pacers have been dreadful.

All that said, Brown (back) is likely out tonight which obviously changes the handicap and puts more of the onus on offense on Derrick White and Payton Pritchard. With that in mind, lets take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including thelatest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Celtics vs. Pacers

Date: Monday, January 12, 2026

Monday, January 12, 2026 Time: 7:30PM EST

7:30PM EST Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse City: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game odds for the Celtics at the Pacers

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Boston Celtics (-230), Indiana Pacers (+190)

Boston Celtics (-230), Indiana Pacers (+190) Spread: Celtics -5.5

Celtics -5.5 Total: 226.5 points

This game opened Celtics -6.5 with the Total set at 224.5.

Expected Starting Lineups

Celtics

PG Payton Pritchard

SG Derrick White

SF Hugo Gonzalez

PF Sam Hauser

C Neemias Queta

Pacers

PG Andrew Nembhard

SG Johnny Furphy

PF Aaron Nesmith

PF Pascal Siakam

C Jay Huff

Important stats, trends and insights: Celtics at Pacers

Boston has won 8 of their last 10 outright against Indiana but the Pacers are 7-3 ATS in those 10 games

The OVER has cashed in 8 of the last 10 games between the Celtics and the Pacers

The Celtics are 12-7 on the Moneyline on the road this season

The Celtics are 20-18 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 17 of the Celtics’ 38 games this season

The Pacers are 6-15 at home on the Moneyline this season

The Pacers are 20-19 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 14 of the Pacers’ 40 games this season

Mannix: Celtics may be shopping for big man Chris Mannix explores the Boston Celtics potentially shifting to buyers before this year's trade deadline and what big men they may be targeting in case Jayson Tatum returns from his Achilles injury.

Rotoworld Best Bet

Jay Croucher’s (@croucherJD) Favorite Plays: Payton Pritchard OVER 6.5 Assists AND Derrick White OVER 3.5 3-Pointers

“I don’t really understand how it’s even possible, but Boston has had the league’s #1 offense for 2 months now, and Payton Pritchard’s growth as a playmaker is a key reason why. Jaylen Brown is out tonight, and with Brown off the floor Pritchard averages 7.6 assists per 36 minutes. I expect him to hit the over tonight.

Who are those assists going to? How about Derrick White. I’m taking White to make at least 4 threes tonight. White attempted 17 threes last game - that’s a lot - and his usage climbs from 21% to 32% without Jaylen Brown, so I expect him to ramp up his scoring as Boston’s #1 option tonight.

You can check out my plays for tonight’s games by searching “Peacock” on the DraftKings Sportsbook App.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Celtics & Pacers game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Pacers -5.5

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Pacers -5.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 226.5

