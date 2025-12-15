Pistons at Celtics predictions: odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for December 15

The Detroit Pistons (20-5) travel to TD Garden for a matchup on Peacock with the Boston Celtics (15-10).

This is third meeting of the season between the teams as they split the series one apiece. Both meetings have come by six or fewer points, so another competitive and possible classic is on the way.

Boston was on a season-high five-game winning streak before losing 116-101 to Milwaukee. The Celtics as a team went 14-of-49 from three for 29% and allowed 28 assists in the loss. Jaylen Brown has been on fire with 30-plus points in four straight games and seven of the past eight. Brown scored 33 and 41 points in two meetings with Detroit this season. Boston is back at home after two road games and have had three days of rest ahead of this matchup.

Detroit is in first-place of the East and still riding high with three consecutive wins and a 5-1 record over the last six games. The Pistons offense has scored 122-plus points in three straight games and enter with equal rest as Boston. Cade Cunningham scored 42 and 25 points versus Boston this year and is coming off a season-low 15 points in 23 minutes over Atlanta (142-115).

Let's dive into tonight's matchup and find a potential sweat or two!

Game Details and How to watch the Pistons vs. Celtics live

Date: Monday, December 15, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Site: TD Garden

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game odds for the Pistons at the Celtics

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Boston Celtics (-122), Detroit Pistons (+102)

Spread: Celtics -8.5

Total: 229.5

Expected Starting Lineups for the Pistons and the Celtics

Celtics

PG Payton Pritchard

SG Derrick White

SF Jaylen Brown

PF Jordan Walsh

C Neemias Queta

Pistons

PG Cade Cunningham

SG Duncan Robinson

SF Ausar Thompson

PF Tobias Harris

C Jalen Duren

Injuries for the Pistons and the Celtics

Celtics

None

Pistons

None

Important stats, trends and insights ahead of Pistons at Celtics on Monday

Detroit is 14-11 ATS overall

Detroit is 2-0 ATS as a road underdog

Detroit is 11-8 ATS coming off a win

Detroit is 14-10-1 to the Over

Boston is 4-4 ATS as a home favorite

Boston is 6-3 ATS coming off a loss

Boston is 13-12 to the Under

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Pistons to cover the first quarter:

“On Peacock this season, the underdogs have done very well in the first quarter and I think this is another case. Boston finally dropped a game to Milwaukee after a five-game winning streak, so they are most vulnerable. Normally, I’d back Boston off a loss, but this is not the same Celtics team without Jayson Tatum.

Despite Boston winning four-consecutive first quarters, I will fade them here coming off a loss. The Celtics have actually been the best team in the NBA coming off a loss and winning the first quarter at 7-1 on the ML, but this could easily be a spot where that regression hits. Detroit has taken four-straight first quarters and 13 of the past 14. I will take the half-point in the first quarter with Detroit.”

Moneyline: Pistons ML (low confidence)

Spread: Pistons +1.5 (low confidence)

Total: Under 229.5 (low confidence)

