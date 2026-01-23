 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arch Manning
Texas QB Arch Manning has ‘minor’ foot surgery but should return for spring practice
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz wins third-round match but loses ‘drop-shot battle’ at Australian Open
Iva Jovic
Iva Jovic uses advice from Novak Djokovic to upset Jasmine Paolini at Australian Open

Top Clips

oly_ssm500_zurekstolz_260123.jpg
Zurek tops Stolz’s track record by slimmest margin
nbc_nba_mannixpistonsv2_260123.jpg
Assessing trade targets for East-leading Pistons
nbc_nba_notb_fanfriday_260123.jpg
Fan Friday: NBA dream team ups and more

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arch Manning
Texas QB Arch Manning has ‘minor’ foot surgery but should return for spring practice
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz wins third-round match but loses ‘drop-shot battle’ at Australian Open
Iva Jovic
Iva Jovic uses advice from Novak Djokovic to upset Jasmine Paolini at Australian Open

Top Clips

oly_ssm500_zurekstolz_260123.jpg
Zurek tops Stolz’s track record by slimmest margin
nbc_nba_mannixpistonsv2_260123.jpg
Assessing trade targets for East-leading Pistons
nbc_nba_notb_fanfriday_260123.jpg
Fan Friday: NBA dream team ups and more

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Liqui Moly Beta Factory Racing withdraws from 2026 Supercross competition, focus on Motocross return

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published January 23, 2026 01:52 PM

The Liqui Moly Beta Factory Racing announced they will withdraw from the remainder of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and focus on returning to the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) during the Pro Motocross portion of the season.

The announcement comes after injuries were suffered by Benny Bloss (broken wrist) in practice for Anaheim 1 and Mitchell Oldenburg (concussion, broken arm) in qualification for Round 2 in San Diego.

Both riders have since undergone successful surgeries and are recovering.

“This is certainly not how we envisioned our 2026 Supercross season unfolding,” said Carlen Gardner, Race Team Director. “Both Benny and Mitchell showed incredible pace during the off-season, and to have them both sidelined so early is heartbreaking for the riders and the crew. However, we are turning this setback into an opportunity. By committing to the full Pro Motocross season, we are giving our riders the time they need to get back to 100% and giving our fans the chance to see Beta compete at every outdoor national.”

The 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship is set to kick off on May 30th at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.