Liqui Moly Beta Factory Racing withdraws from 2026 Supercross competition, focus on Motocross return

The Liqui Moly Beta Factory Racing announced they will withdraw from the remainder of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and focus on returning to the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) during the Pro Motocross portion of the season.

The announcement comes after injuries were suffered by Benny Bloss (broken wrist) in practice for Anaheim 1 and Mitchell Oldenburg (concussion, broken arm) in qualification for Round 2 in San Diego.

Both riders have since undergone successful surgeries and are recovering.

“This is certainly not how we envisioned our 2026 Supercross season unfolding,” said Carlen Gardner, Race Team Director. “Both Benny and Mitchell showed incredible pace during the off-season, and to have them both sidelined so early is heartbreaking for the riders and the crew. However, we are turning this setback into an opportunity. By committing to the full Pro Motocross season, we are giving our riders the time they need to get back to 100% and giving our fans the chance to see Beta compete at every outdoor national.”

The 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship is set to kick off on May 30th at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

