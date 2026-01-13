Spurs vs. Thunder predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for January 13

The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder (33-7) have lost just seven times in 40 games this season. As impressive as their start has been it might be even more impressive that the San Antonio Spurs (27-12) have beaten them three times. Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs look to improve to 4-0 this season against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder tonight in Oklahoma City on NBC and Peacock.

After “sputtering” in late December and earlier this month, the Thunder have won their last three. Truth be told, they have only struggled in stretches surrounding games against the Spurs. They are 9-6 in their last 15 games but three of those losses were to San Antonio. It feels worse than it actually is for the Thunder because they started the season winning 24 of their first 25 games.

Losers Sunday in Minneapolis to the Timberwolves, the Spurs are just 3-3 in January. Wembanyama (24.3PPG, 11.1RPG) is the headliner for San Antonio but running mates De’Aaron Fox (20.7PPG, 5.8APG) and reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle (17.2PPG, 6.8APG) help form one of the stronger nucleuses in the league.

The initial meeting between these teams this season was back on December 13. The Spurs pulled out a nail-biter, winning 111-109 in Oklahoma City. The most recent two games have been less than close. San Antonio won at home by 20 on December 23, 130-110, and won by 15 on Christmas Day in OKC, 117-102.

This rivalry is certainly building into one of the best in the league. Lets take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Spurs at Thunder

Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Tuesday, January 13, 2026 Time: 8PM EST

8PM EST Site: Paycom Center

Paycom Center City: Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Game Odds: Spurs at Thunder

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: San Antonio Spurs (+260), Oklahoma City Thunder (-325)

San Antonio Spurs (+260), Oklahoma City Thunder (-325) Spread: Thunder -8.5

Thunder -8.5 Total: 229.5 points

This game opened Thunder -6.5 with the Total set at 229.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Spurs at Thunder

Spurs

PG De’Aaron Fox

SG Stephon Castle

SF Julian Champagnie

PF Harrison Barnes

C Victor Wembanyama

Thunder

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SG Cason Wallace

PF Luguentz Dort

PF Jaylin Williams

C Chet Holmgran

Important stats, trends and insights: Spurs at Thunder

OKC is 19-2 at home this season

OKC is 19-21 ATS this season

OKC is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games

San Antonio is 13-7 on the road this season

San Antonio is 22-16-1 ATS this season

San Antonio is 6-5 ATS in their last 10 games

Rotoworld Best Bet

Jay Croucher’s (@croucherJD) Play: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to be tonight’s King of the Court

“It’s Tuesday night, so we’re playing King of the Court at DraftKings. All customers get one shot at a share of 1 million dollars in bonus bets. The key is to select the player who leads the association tonight in points, rebounds and assists combined. I’ll take the MVP SGA. Shai’s office is that 10 to 16 feet area in the midrange and he is shooting 59% on those short middies. For context, Dirk Nowitzki, one of the greatest midrange shooters of all time, shot 47% on those shots in his career. Shai remains completely unguardable and should have plenty to prove tonight not wanting to fall to 0 and 4 against San Antonio.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Spurs and Thunder game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Spurs +8.5

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Spurs +8.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 229.5

