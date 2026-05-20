Thunder vs. Spurs – WCF – Game 2 – predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for May 20

The MVP was awarded to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander prior to Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Victor Wembanyama seemed to take it personally. He proceeded to have one of the all-time playoff performances pouring in 41 points (including a 28-foot bomb to tie the game when it appeared to be slipping away from the Spurs) and pulling down 24 rebounds in San Antonio’s Game 1 122-115 win in double overtime to take home court advantage away from the defending champs.

OKC struggled to convert open looks especially early. Other than Alex Caruso who was 8-14 from deep, the Thunder shot an uncharacteristic 9-31 (29%) from beyond the arc. Chet Holmgren took only seven shots. SGA was 7-23 from the floor. In his first game in a month, Jalen Williams took 25 shots and looked exhausted late in the game. All those issues are and probably will be addressed and corrected. No question SGA and co. will make adjustments and be better tonight…especially on offense.

In the words of former Houston Rockets’ coach Rudy Tomjanovich, “never underestimate the heart of a champion”.

But it is not as if the Spurs played a perfect game. Wemby was beyond elite, but there is little reason to think he will be less than that tonight. In addition, Stephon Castle turned the ball over 11 times running the point in place of the injured De’Aaron Fox. Castle simply wasted more than a few possessions. In addition to Castle’s carelessness with the ball, San Antonio as a team shot just 30% from three. The onus is on the Thunder to adjust and they will, but there is no reason to believe the Spurs can’t play better themselves. For example, rookie Dylan Harper now has a game as a starter in an NBA Conference Final under his belt.

What few of the pundits discussed yesterday is Wembanyama’s true hatred of losing and his ability to properly channel the loss of say, the MVP into extra juice on the court.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Game 2 Live: Thunder vs. Spurs

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 Time: 8:30PM EST

8:30PM EST Site: Paycom Center

Paycom Center City: Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

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Game 2 Odds: Thunder vs. Spurs

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder (-238), San Antonio Spurs (+195)

Oklahoma City Thunder (-238), San Antonio Spurs (+195) Spread: Thunder -6.5

Thunder -6.5 Total: 216.5 points

This game opened Thunder -6.5 with the Game Total set at 218.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Thunder vs. Spurs

Oklahoma City Thunder

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SG Luguentz Dort

C Isaiah Hartenstein

SF Jalen Williams

PF Chet Holmgren

San Antonio Spurs

PG Stephon Castle

SG Dylan Harper

SG Devin Vassell

PF Julian Champagnie

C Victor Wembanyama

Injury Report: Thunder vs. Spurs

Oklahoma City Thunder

Thomas Sorber (knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

San Antonio Spurs

De’Aaron Fox (ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game David Jones Garcia (ankle) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Thunder vs. Spurs

The Thunder are 38-8 at home this season

The Spurs are 34-13 on the road this season

The Spurs are 54-39-2 ATS this season

OKC is 44-46-1 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 51 of the Thunder’s 91 games this season (51-40)

The OVER has cashed in 43 of the Spurs’ 94 games this season (43-52)

Devin Vassell has scored in double digits in every game of the playoffs

has scored in double digits in every game of the playoffs Dylan Harper has scored at least 12 points in 7 of his last 8 games

has scored at least 12 points in 7 of his last 8 games Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was 2-7 from 3-point range in Game 1

was 2-7 from 3-point range in Game 1 Chet Holmgren scored 8 points and had 8 rebounds in Game 1

scored 8 points and had 8 rebounds in Game 1 Alex Caruso scored a playoff career-high 31 points in Game 1

scored a playoff career-high 31 points in Game 1 Caruso had scored in double figures in just 2 of the Thunder’s previous 8 games

Read More: What Does the Encore Look Like for Wemby?

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Thunder and Spurs’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Spurs +6.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Spurs +6.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 216.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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