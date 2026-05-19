What’s next for Victor Wembanyama after historic Game 1 performance?

The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder have seemingly been on a collision course this season, and Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals certainly lived up to the hype.

The visiting Spurs took the series opener, winning 122-115 in double overtime. And with the Thunder preferring to use smaller players to defend Victor Wembanyama for most of the night, the 7-foot-4 phenom feasted.

Shooting 14-of-25 from the field and 12-of-13 from the foul line, Wemby amassed 41 points, 24 rebounds, three assists, one steal, three blocks and one three-pointer in a career-high 49 minutes. For those who would describe that stat line as “Wilt-like,” you would be correct. Wembanyama joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in league history to produce at least 40 points and 20 rebounds in their conference finals debut.

In Game 1 of the 1960 Eastern Division Finals, Chamberlain recorded 42 points (17-of-35 FGs, 8-of-14 FTs), 29 rebounds and one assist in a loss to the Boston Celtics. Blocks and steals were officially recorded by the NBA until the 1973-74 season; given his résumé, one can assume that “The Big Dipper” would have been credited with a few of those.

WEMBY ELEVATES WITH THE LEFT.



He dropped 41 PTS & 24 REB IN HIS WCF DEBUT to lead the @spurs to an epic 2OT victory in Game 1! 👽



▪️ Joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to record 40+ PTS and 20+ REB in their Conference Finals debut

▪️ Joined David Robinson as the only… https://t.co/ESgDUt3ZAu pic.twitter.com/bbqCnxuBZT — NBA (@NBA) May 19, 2026

Wembanyama also became the second player aged 22 years or younger to record a 40/20 line in a playoff game, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Game 5, 1970 Eastern Division semifinal vs. Philadelphia). And he’s the second Spur to drop a 40/20 line in a postseason game, joining David Robinson (Game 2, 1996 first round vs. Phoenix).

And since the league began recording blocks, Wemby is the third player to tally at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and three blocks in a playoff game. Hakeem Olajuwon did it twice as a Houston Rocket, in 1987 and 1988, and Shaquille O’Neal did it in 2000 as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

So, what will Wembanyama do for an encore in Game 2? In part, that depends on how the Thunder will adjust defensively, especially if De’Aaron Fox is available after sitting out Game 1 with a right ankle injury. One would assume that Chet Holmgren would get more reps opposite Wembanyama, but that may not matter.

Regarding the numbers, here’s how Chamberlain, Abdul-Jabbar, Olajuwon, Robinson and O’Neal followed up their historic 40/20 lines. Interestingly, only O’Neal’s team would go on to win the title.

Wilt Chamberlain (1960): 29 points (12-of-23 FGs, 5-of-10 FTs), 28 rebounds and one assist in a Game 2 win over the Celtics. Boston would win the Eastern Division Finals in six games.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1970): 35 points (14-of-24 FG, 7-of-11 FTs), 15 rebounds and five assists in a Game 1 loss to the Knicks. Milwaukee would lose the Eastern Division Finals in five games.

Hakeem Olajuwon (1987): End of season."The Dream” played 53 minutes of a 128-125 double-overtime loss to the Seattle SuperSonics in Game 6 of the second round. In the elimination game, he tallied 49 points (19-of-33 FGs, 11-of-13 FTs), 25 rebounds, two assists, two steals and six blocks.

Hakeem Olajuwon (1988): 35 points (13-of-27 FGs, 9-of-10 FTs), 12 rebounds, three steals and three blocks in a Game 3 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Houston would lose the best-of-5 series in four games.

David Robinson: 22 points (8-of-18 FGs, 6-of-6 FTs), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and three blocks in a Game 3 loss to Phoenix. San Antonio would go on to win the series in four games (best-of-5).

Shaquille O’Neal (2000): 33 points (15-of-24 FGs, 3-of-13 FTs), 13 rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks in a Game 3 loss to the Pacers. The Lakers would go on to win the NBA Finals in six games.