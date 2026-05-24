Knicks vs Cavaliers — Game 4 ECF — predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, best bets on May 25

New York took over in Game 3 with a 121-108 win behind Jalen Brunson‘s 30 points and Mikal Bridges’ 20. The Knicks have won 10 straight games with nine of them by double digits, including five consecutive and all three in this series.

The Knicks are one game away from its first NBA Finals appearance since 1999. With a win, New York will have a nice rest advantage over the winner of the Spurs and Thunder. In the Game 3 win, the Knicks held Cleveland to 29% from three and the Knicks hit 39% from deep and 56% from the field. New York got a boost from Landry Shamet with 14 points in 28 minutes, which was more than the rest of the bench (9 points). The Knicks are a short favorite in Game 4.

Cleveland had four starters score at least 17 points in Game 3, but it wasn’t enough. The Cavaliers lost its second home game of the playoffs and a third means the season is over. Cleveland has struggled from the free throw line in the series, going 67.6% overall and 63% in Game 3 (12/19). Cleveland will have a tough act to follow up with how hot the Knicks are.

Let’s take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Date: Monday, May 25, 2026

Monday, May 25, 2026 Time: 8:10 PM EST

8:10 PM EST Site: Rocket Arena

Rocket Arena City: Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH Network/Streaming: ESPN

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Game Odds: Cavaliers vs. Knicks

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: New York Knicks (-130), Cleveland Cavaliers (+110)

New York Knicks (-130), Cleveland Cavaliers (+110) Spread: Cavaliers -2.5

Cavaliers -2.5 Total: 217.5 points

This game opened Cavaliers -1.5 with the Total set at 215.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Cleveland Cavaliers

PG James Harden

SG Donovan Mitchell

SF Dean Wade

PF Evan Mobley

C Jarrett Allen

New York Knicks

PG Jalen Brunson

SG Josh Hart

SF Mikal Bridges

PF OG Anunoby

C Karl-Anthony Towns

Injury Report: Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers

None

New York Knicks

None

Important stats, trends and insights: Cavaliers vs. Knicks

New York is 54-42 ATS

New York is 51-45 to the Under

New York is 12-19 ATS as a road favorite

New York is 16-15 to the Under as a road favorite

Cleveland has the second worst ATS record at 39-59

Cleveland is 49-50 to the Under on the season

Cleveland is 21-28 ATS at home, ranking second-worst

Cleveland is 26-22 to the Under at home

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s Cavaliers and Knicks’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks -1.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks -1.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 217.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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