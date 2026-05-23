Cavaliers vs Knicks — Game 3 ECF — predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, best bets on May 23

The Knicks took Game 2 in commanding fashion, 109-93. New York is up 2-0 as the series heads to Cleveland. The Cavaliers are 6-1 in their seven home playoff games, but lost the last one in Detroit (Game 6).

New York has won nine straight games in the playoffs and eight of those have come by double digits. The Knicks are 4-1 on the road and won four straight. Josh Hart scored a game-high 26 points in Game 2, while all five Knicks scored in double figures. Both teams had a combined 14 turnovers, but the biggest difference was 32 assists for the Knicks to 15 for the Cavaliers. The Knicks will look for that pass-first well-balanced offense in Game 3 to extend their winning streak to 10 straight and five consecutive on the road.

Cleveland will rely on home cooking if they want to extend this series past Monday. The Cavaliers are posting a 117.6 offensive rating at home to go along with 114.6 points per game versus 107.3 on the road and 104.4 points per game. Donovan Mitchell scored 29 and 26 points in Games 1 and 2 of the series, while James Harden dropped 15 and 18 on 35.5% from the field. The rest of the Cavaliers offense will be taxed with stepping up at home alongside Mitchell and Harden.

Let’s take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Date: Saturday, May 23, 2026

Saturday, May 23, 2026 Time: 8:10 PM EST

8:10 PM EST Site: Rocket Arena

Rocket Arena City: Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH Network/Streaming: ESPN

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Game Odds: Cavaliers vs. Knicks

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: New York Knicks (+110), Cleveland Cavaliers (-130)

New York Knicks (+110), Cleveland Cavaliers (-130) Spread: Cavaliers -2.5

Cavaliers -2.5 Total: 214.5 points

This game opened Cavaliers -1.5 with the Total set at 213.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Cleveland Cavaliers

PG James Harden

SG Donovan Mitchell

SF Dean Wade

PF Evan Mobley

C Jarrett Allen

New York Knicks

PG Jalen Brunson

SG Josh Hart

SF Mikal Bridges

PF OG Anunoby

C Karl-Anthony Towns

Injury Report: Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers

None

New York Knicks

None

Important stats, trends and insights: Cavaliers vs. Knicks

New York is 53-42 ATS

New York is 51-44 to the Under

New York is 7-8 ATS as a road underdog and 6-9 on the ML

New York is an NBA-best 11-4 to the Under as a road underdog

Cleveland has the second worst ATS record at 39-58

Cleveland is 49-49 to the Under on the season

Cleveland is 21-27 ATS at home, ranking second-worst

Cleveland is 26-22 to the Under at home

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s Cavaliers and Knicks’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cavaliers’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cavaliers’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cavaliers -2.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cavaliers -2.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 214.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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