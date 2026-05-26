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Watch Now

Atkinson’s analytics remarks draw criticism

May 26, 2026 08:22 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Knicks sweeping the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals and unpack comments from Cleveland head coach Kenny Atkinson regarding analytics.

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