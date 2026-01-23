Nuggets vs. Bucks predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for January 23

The basic storylines for this game are the Nuggets continued strong play despite a plethora of injuries to key players including perennial MVP Nikola Jokic and the Bucks’ struggles to keep a playoff spot within sight while their perennial MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, continues executing his exit strategy.

Denver has won five straight on the road. They knocked off the Wizards in Washington last night, 107-97. Peyton Watson led the way with a career-high 35 points and Jamal Murray added 24 to pace the attack. Milwaukee has lost four of their last five overall including Wednesday night at home to OKC. Giannis had 19 in the loss.

These teams met almost two weeks ago on January 11 in Denver with the Nuggets prevailing, 108-104. Giannis had 31 points to lead all scorers but Tim Hardaway Jr.’s 25 off the bench for Denver paced a balanced attack for the Nuggets in the win.

Lets take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

Lets take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Nuggets at Bucks

Date: Friday, January 23, 2026

Friday, January 23, 2026 Time: 9:30PM EST

9:30PM EST Site: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum City: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI Network/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Game Odds: Nuggets at Bucks

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Denver Nuggets (+190), Milwaukee Bucks (-230)

Denver Nuggets (+190), Milwaukee Bucks (-230) Spread: Bucks -6.5

Bucks -6.5 Total: 218.5 points

This game opened Bucks -4.5 with the Total set at 222.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Nuggets at Bucks

Denver Nuggets

PG Jamal Murray

SG Jalen Pickett

SF Spencer Jones

PF Peyton Watson

C Aaron Gordon

Milwaukee Bucks

PG Ryan Rollins

SG AJ Green

SF Kyle Kuzma

PF Giannis Antetokounmpo

C Myles Turner

Injury Report: Nuggets at Bucks

Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic (knee) is OUT for tonight’s game

(knee) is OUT for tonight’s game Christian Braun (ankle) is OUT for tonight’s game

(ankle) is OUT for tonight’s game Cam Johnson (knee) is OUT for tonight’s game

(knee) is OUT for tonight’s game Tamar Bates (foot) is OUT for tonight’s game

Milwaukee Bucks

Myles Turner (ankle) is probable for tonight’s game

(ankle) is probable for tonight’s game Taurean Prince (neck) is OUT for tonight’s game

(neck) is OUT for tonight’s game Kevin Porter Jr. (oblique) is OUT for tonight’s game

What would Morant mean for Bucks, Giannis? NBA Showtime discusses the state of the Milwaukee Bucks and what a potential move for Ja Morant would mean for Giannis Antetokounmpo's future.

Important stats, trends and insights: Nuggets at Bucks

The Bucks are 9-11 at home this season

The Nuggets lead the NBA with a road record of 18-7 this season

The Bucks are 19-24 ATS this season

The Nuggets are 26-19 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 27 of the Nuggets’ 45 games this season (27-18)

The OVER has cashed in 17 of the Bucks’ 43 games this season (17-26)

Jamal Murray has scored 20 or more points in 14 of his last 15 games and at least 24 in 11 of the 15

has scored 20 or more points in 14 of his last 15 games and at least 24 in 11 of the 15 Giannis is shooting 66.9% from the field and averaging 26.6PPG in January

is shooting 66.9% from the field and averaging 26.6PPG in January Giannis is averaging 28.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 5.6 assists this season

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nuggets at Bucks’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Nuggets +6.5

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Nuggets +6.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total of 217.5

