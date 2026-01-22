Lakers vs. Clippers predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for January 22

Luka Doncic and the Lakers make the long trip to Inglewood to take on James Harden and the Clippers tonight.

The Lakers are coming off a 115-107 win in Denver Tuesday night against the Nuggets. Doncic was dominant scoring 38, pulling down 13 rebounds and handing out 10 assists to lead LA to their second straight win. LeBron James added 19 points and Marcus Smart chipped in 15. The Clippers’ six-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday night when the Bulls routed them in Chicago, 138-110. It was the second half of a back-to-back for the Clips who could not overcome the absence of Kawhi Leonard (ankle/knee). James Harden had 24 points in the loss.

After starting the season 6-21, the Clippers are 13-3 in their last 16 games. That run has moved them from the cellar out West to tenth place and a spot in the play-in game. The Lakers are 5-5 in their last ten games but still sit tied for first with the surprising Phoenix Suns in the Pacific Division.

This matchup boils down to the Clippers’ commitment to defend against the Lakers’ offense. Over their last 16 games, the Clippers are allowing just 108 points per game. The Lakers do not play much defense but are efficient on offense averaging nearly 117 points per 100 possessions (No. 7 in the NBA).

This is the third meeting of the season between these teams. The Clippers took the most recent encounter, winning 103-88 on December 20. The Lakers outscored the Clips on November 25, 135-118.

Lets take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Lakers at Clippers

Date: Thursday, January 22, 2026

Thursday, January 22, 2026 Time: 10PM EST

10PM EST Site: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome City: Inglewood, CA

Inglewood, CA Network/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Game Odds: Lakers vs. Clippers

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Los Angeles Lakers (-108), Los Angeles Clippers (-112)

Los Angeles Lakers (-108), Los Angeles Clippers (-112) Spread: Clippers -1.5

Clippers -1.5 Total: 223.5 points

This game opened Lakers -1.5 with the Total set at 223.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Lakers at Clippers

Lakers

PG Luke Doncic

SG Marcus Smart

SF Jake LaRavia

PF LeBron James

C Deandre Ayton

Clippers

PG James Harden

SG Kris Dunn

SF Kawhi Leonard

PF John Collins

C Ivica Zubac

Injury Report: Lakers at Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers

Austin Reaves (calf) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

Adou Thiero (knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard (knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) is OUT for tonight’s game

Derrick Jones (knee) is OUT for tonight’s game

Luka dictates Lakers' comeback win over Nuggets Michael Grady and Jamal Crawford review the Lakers' comeback against the Nuggets and how Luka Doncic dictates LA's offense at his own pace.

Important stats, trends and insights: Lakers at Clippers

The Clippers are 11-9 at home this season

The Lakers are 14-8 on the road this season

The Clippers are 20-23 ATS this season

The Lakers are 23-19 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 25 of the Lakers’ 42 games this season (25-17)

The OVER has cashed in 21 of the Clippers’ 43 games this season (21-22)

The season series is tied at 1 game apiece

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Lakers and Clippers’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Clippers on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Clippers on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Clippers -1.5

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Clippers -1.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 223.5

