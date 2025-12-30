Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic lead in first round of All-Star Game fan voting

In the year the All-Star Game switches to a USA vs. World three-team format (and returns to NBC while debuting on Peacock), two international players lead the first round of fan voting for the NBA All-Star Game.

Luka Dončić received the most votes in the West and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the East, as the NBA released the first All-Star Game fan-vote results. Here would be the starters for each conference at this point:

Western Conference

Luka Dončić, Lakers (1,249,518 votes)

Nikola Jokić, Nuggets (1,128,962)

Stephen Curry, Warriors (1,031,455)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder (878,621)

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs (769,362)

Eastern Conference

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks (1,192,296 notes)

Tyrese Maxey , 76ers (1,072,449)

Jalen Brunson, Knicks (1,040,601)

Cade Cunningham, Pistons (1,000,171)

Donovan Mitchell Cavaliers (851,155)

The first WEST returns for NBA All-Star 2026! ⭐️



Which name stands out to you?



NBA All-Star Voting continues on the NBA App and https://t.co/Pqxh2EQ21u until January 14!



➡️ https://t.co/TGQMZlxeAf pic.twitter.com/XsL66DbMv7 — NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2025

Five of the 10 starters voted in by fans are international players.

While the All-Star Game format has changed (more on that below), fan voting has largely remained the same. Fans vote for five starters — with no regard to position — and those votes (combined with player and media votes) will pick the starters for the game Feb. 15 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., the home of the LA Clippers.

After the 10 starters are named, a vote of the coaches selects the seven reserves from each conference.

That sets the 24 All-Star players headed to Southern California.

All-Star Game format

The timing could not be better for the NBA All-Star Game to return to NBC and debut on Peacock — the 2026 game lands right in the middle of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. That set up perfectly for the first-of-its-kind All-Star Game pitting the best of the USA vs. the NBA’s deep international talent pool.

The 24 All-Star players will be divided into three teams — two USA teams and one world team — that will compete in a round-robin tournament of four 12-minute games. Each of the three teams will have a minimum of eight players (if the USA or World teams are short on players, the league office will select one or more players to reach the required number).

At the end of the round-robin, the two top teams will play a championship game (the fourth 12-minute game of the day) for the title.

