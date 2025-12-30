How to watch Detroit Pistons vs. LA Lakers: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Head to Peacock tonight for an exciting Coast 2 Coast Tuesday NBA doubleheader. The excitement begins at 8:00 PM ET when the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Memphis Grizzlies, followed by a Detroit Pistons vs LA Lakers showdown at 10:30 PM.

See below for additional information on how to watch both games and follow all of the NBA action on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Detroit Pistons:

The Pistons fell 112-99 to the LA Clippers on Sunday in the team’s second straight loss. Cade Cunningham led the way for Detroit with 27 points, 9 assists, and 5 rebounds. Jalen Duren finished with 18 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

Despite the loss, the Pistons (24-8) remain atop the Eastern Conference and second in the league behind the Oklahoma City Thunder. Detroit’s 24 wins are tied for the third-most through 32 games of a season in franchise history.

LA Lakers:

After a 16-6 start to the season, the Lakers are 4-4 in their last eight games. The team is coming off a 125-101 win against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. Luka Doncic scored 34 points, LeBron James finished with 24, and Nick Smith Jr. added 21 off the bench.

James turns 41 today, and tonight’s game would make him the 12th player in NBA history to play at 41 years or older.

Bench was loving it. Crowd was loving it. We're LOVING IT. pic.twitter.com/xyEH82hPOj — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 29, 2025

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs LA Lakers:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, December 30

Tonight, Tuesday, December 30 Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on tonight?

Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies - 8 PM ET on Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

