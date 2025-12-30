How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Head to Peacock tonight for an exciting Coast 2 Coast Tuesday NBA doubleheader. The action starts at 8:00 PM ET when the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Memphis Grizzlies, followed by a Detroit Pistons vs LA Lakers showdown at 10:30 PM.

See below for additional information on how to watch both games and follow all of the NBA action on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Philadelphia 76ers:

The 76ers fell 129-104 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, marking the team’s third straight loss. Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia with 28 points, Quentin Grimes added 13, while Paul George and Justin Edwards each scored 12.

Joel Embiid did not play on Sunday due to a sprained right ankle and right knee injury management.

The 76ers have dealt with several injuries to key players, resulting in 17 different starting lineups this season — tied for second most in the league behind the Indiana Pacers. However they’ve managed to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference, largely due to their starting backcourt. Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, who have started 25 games together, are posting the second-most points per game (44.7) by any starting backcourt in the NBA this season.

Memphis Grizzlies:

After opening the season 4-11, the Grizzlies have won 11 of their last 17 games. They are coming off a 116-112 loss to the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 31 points and 8 rebounds, and Ja Morant scored 21.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, December 30

Tonight, Tuesday, December 30 Where: FedExForum, Memphis, TN

FedExForum, Memphis, TN Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on tonight?

Detroit Pistons vs LA Lakers - 10:30 PM ET on Peacock

What other NBA games are on tonight?

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026.

