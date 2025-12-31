 Skip navigation
Wilson’s double-double helps No. 12 North Carolina beat Florida State 79-66 in ACC opener

  
Published December 30, 2025 11:39 PM
NCAA Basketball: Florida State at North Carolina

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) blocks the shot of Florida State Seminoles forward Alex Steen (25) as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) helps defend in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Bob Donnan/Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Caleb Wilson had 22 points, 16 rebounds and six assists to help No. 12 North Carolina beat Florida State 79-66 on Tuesday night to open Atlantic Coast Conference play.

The 6-foot-10 freshman set a season high on the boards and matched his high in assists as clearly the best player on the floor, from his energy in chasing down rebounds to high-flying athleticism that showed in throwing down four dunks.

Senior Seth Trimble had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Tar Heels (13-1, 1-0), while Kyan Evans had 15 points on five 3-pointers and big man Henri Veesaar added a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds.

They helped UNC extend its best start in more than 15 years, though the Seminoles (7-7, 0-1) proved stubborn to put away in this one.

FSU has leaned into the 3-point shot in its first season under Luke Loucks, the former Seminoles player who took over after longtime coach Leonard Hamilton stepped down.

The Seminoles entered Tuesday night ranked 11th nationally in made 3s per game (11.4) and third in attempts (36.2). They finished right on those numbers (12 of 40), though FSU had seven 3s by halftime and was just 5 of 21 (23.8%) after the break.

UNC used an 18-3 run to take a 16-point lead midway through the second half. But it wasn’t until Trimble threw down a transition dunk, then Veesaar dunked home an offensive rebound that the Tar Heels were finally wrestling free, leading 75-61 with 1:10 left.

Chauncey Wiggins had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Seminoles, who shot 34.8%.

The game featured the rare sight of UNC wearing blue road uniforms at home, the fifth such occasion in the nearly 40-year history of the Smith Center.

Up next

FSU: The Seminoles host No. 6 Duke on Saturday.

UNC: The Tar Heels visit SMU on Saturday.