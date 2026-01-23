How to watch No. 12 Ohio State vs No. 10 Iowa: Live stream info, preview for Sunday’s game

Don’t miss an action-packed slate of college basketball this Sunday afternoon on Peacock. At 2:00 PM ET, all eyes are on the Big Ten as the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes face the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes. Coverage will also be available on NBCSN. Then at 3:00 PM ET, the action moves over to the men’s game as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies in a West Coast showdown, followed by USC vs Wisconsin at 4 PM ET.

See below for more information on how to live stream each game and find out how you can follow all of the college basketball excitement this season on Peacock.

How to watch No. 12 Ohio State vs No. 10 Iowa:

When: Sunday, January 25

Sunday, January 25 Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock this Sunday?

Oregon vs Washington - 3:00 PM ET on Peacock (Men’s)

USC vs Wisconsin - 4:00 PM ET on Peacock and NBCSN (Men’s)

How do I watch college basketball games on NBC and Peacock?

