2026 NBA All-Star voting opens: Who should make the USA vs. World teams for new format?

The polls have opened.

Voting for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game opens on Dec. 17, and for the next month, fans can now cast one vote a day for the starters in that game — to be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

Fans will vote for the five starters – with no regard to position — and those votes (combined with player and media votes) will pick the starters for the game Feb. 15 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., the home of the LA Clippers. This year’s game will feature a new three-team format (eight players each), with two USA teams and one World team competing for the title (more on the format below).

Voting, however, remains the same as it has in recent years. Fans with an NBA ID can submit one ballot per day via the NBA App and NBA.com, and certain days — Dec. 21, Dec. 25, Dec. 30, Jan. 7 and Jan. 14 — are designated “3-for-1 days” where votes count triple.

Who should make the All-Star Teams?

Everyone — the fans, the players, the select media — has the same vote, picking the five starters from each conference (a vote of the coaches picks the seven reserves for each conference). But that’s no fun, so here are my picks for the starters and reserves — plus some snubs —from each conference.

Eastern Conference

Starters

Jalen Brunson

Cade Cunningham

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Donovan Mitchell

Jaylen Brown

Reserves

Tyrese Maxey

Karl-Anthony Towns

Jalen Duran

Jalen Johnson

Scottie Barnes

Norman Powell

Josh Giddey

Snubs: Evan Mobley, Desmond Bane, Brandon Ingram, Bam Adebayo

Analysis: I went with four guards in the starting five (if you count Brown as a guard), and I feel like Maxey could get a starting spot and it wouldn’t be a bad call. Duran, Johnson, Towns and Barnes have to be locks. On the bubble, Powell has earned this in Miami, and the same with the way Giddey has played in Chicago.

Western Conference

Starters

Luka Doncic

Shai Gilgious Alexander

Nikola Jokic

Alperen Sengun

Kevin Durant

Reserves

Victor Wembanyama

Anthony Edwards

Stephen Curry

James Harden

Chet Holmgren

Austin Reaves

Jamal Murray

Adam Silver special designation: LeBron James

Snubs: Deni Adjiva, Devin Booker, Lauri Markkanen, Julius Randle.

Analysis: While this is how I would like to see the vote go, the reality is that there is a 0% chance LeBron won’t be voted in as a starter (same with Curry). The problem is there are so many deserving players in the West I was looking for a way to get another player in the mix.

Leaving out Adjiva is painful, he has earned it, but I would say the same things about all the snubs in the West. I can make the case for any of them to be in, but I’d be taking out someone equally deserving. On the margins, what Reaves and Murray have done for winning teams gets them the nod.

World Team

The way my picks shake out, there are eight international players for the World Team:

Luka Doncic

Shai Gilgious Alexander

Nikola Jokic

Alperen Sengun

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Karl-Anthony Towns

Victor Wembanyama

Jamal Murray

Bet against that group at your own risk.

All-Star Game format

The timing could not be better for the NBA All-Star Game to return to NBC and debut on Peacock — the 2026 game lands right in the middle of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. That set up perfectly for the first-of-its-kind All-Star Game pitting the best of the USA vs. the NBA’s deep international talent pool.

For fans, the voting is essentially the same, they will help select the five starters from each conference, with the one change being votes will be positionless — if you want to vote for five centers to start, you can. From there, the coaches select the seven reserves from each conference, a total of 24 players.

Those 24 All-Star players will be divided into three teams — two USA teams and one world team — that will compete in a round-robin tournament of four 12-minute games. Each of the three teams will have a minimum of eight players (if the USA or World teams are short on players, the league office will select a player or players to reach the required number).

At the end of the round-robin, the two top teams will play a championship game (the fourth 12-minute game of the day) for the title.