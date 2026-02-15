2026 NBA All Star Game live updates: Team USA vs World score, highlights, news, analysis

INGLEWOOD, Calif.— It’s the USA vs. World.

The 75th Annual All-Star Game has come to Los Angeles and the timing was perfect for this new format, tying into the intense international competition going on across the globe in the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. Just hang out here and hit refresh to keep up with everything happening in the Intuit Dome.

How to watch the 2026 NBA All-Star Game:

When: Sunday, February 15

Where: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA

Time: 5:00 PM ET

Live Stream: NBC and Peacock

After the game, stay tuned wherever you are for live Olympics coverage from Milan and Cortina, and if you have any questions about how to watch, just ask Oli!

What Jalen Brunson learned last playoffs

For the first time in 25 years, the Knicks made it to the Eastern Conference Finals last season. Owner James Dolan has set the bar for this season at Finals or bust. No pressure. What did Brunson take away from last playoffs that can carry over to this year’s run?

“Never looking ahead. You never want to look ahead,” Brunson said. “You want to focus on the task in front of you. I think most importantly, after last year, you can’t just jump right back into where we were. You have to start the journey all over again. Taking one day at a time, taking it a step-by-step process, not focusing on down the road. Just focus on being present.”

One thing that could make this year’s Knicks postseason run more difficult is Boston getting Jayson Tatum back. While that is not official yet, Brunson is happy for him, even if it’s a rougher road for New York.

“Obviously seeing him go down last year, it sucks to see. You never want to see that from anyone in any sport,” Brunson said. “The fact that he’s worked so hard to get where he is and is preparing a comeback is a testament to who he is.”

Three players to watch as potetial MVPs

There are no “sleepers,” no under-the-radar players on Sunday — every player is an All-Star, voted in by fans or hand-picked by coaches. Every player is one of the best in the NBA.

While the most likely MVPs are the biggest names — Victor Wembanyama or Kevin Durant, for example — here are three other names to watch:

Kawhi Leonard: The player with a home court advantage is always someone to keep an eye on. It doesn’t hurt that Leonard has played as anyone in the NBA since Dec. 1, averaging 27.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, shooting 38.3% from 3-point range. The fans on the Wall will bring the energy for him. If Kawhi decides he wants to win it, he can do just that.

Deni Avdija: A lot of fans have not seen Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers, but his game fits what could thrive in the All-Star Game — he leads the league in drives per game. He’s averaging 25.2 points, 7,2 rebounds and 6.6 assists a game, and the Israeli national could be the straw that stirs the drink on a really deep World roster.

Scottie Barnes: Another player a lot of fans may not have seen, but Barnes has been brilliant this season for a surprisingly good Raptors team. Barnes is a guy who can do a little bit of everything but does it well, averaging 19.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. If his shot is falling, he is a guy who can find his way to a big night.

LeBron on his future: “I want to live”

There was next to zero chance LeBron James was going to announce his plans for next season at the All-Star Game, but when asked, this was not the answer anyone was expecting.

LeBron on if he plans to play next season:



"I just want to live... when I know, you guys will know."



(Via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/xPKXcIdCB3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 15, 2026

“I mean, I want to live. When I know, you guys will know. I don’t know,” LeBron said. “I have no idea. I just want to live. That’s all.”

LeBron effortlessly dodged every question about his future, saying he was just focused on this season and that the Lakers needed to get healthy.

“When we’ve played some of our best basketball of the season, we’ve looked very good,” LeBron said. “On the other side, when we’ve been terrible, we’ve looked disgusting. So, I think the most important is, if we can get healthy, how many minutes we can be on the floor, how much chemistry we can build with this sprint starting [to the end of the season].”

As for this year’s USA vs. World All-Star format, LeBron is a traditionalist.

“I mean, East-West is definitely a tradition. It’s been really good,” LeBron said. “Obviously, I like the East and West format. They’re trying something. We’ll see what happens... East-West is great. We’ll see what happens with this.”

Luka Doncic will play for World

Lakers star Luka Doncic missed the team’s last four games with a hamstring injury, but he will play on Sunday in the All-Star Game.

“I feel pretty good. You know, I’ve been working to get back,” Doncic said on Saturday. “Obviously, I wanted to play the last [Lakers] game, but it wasn’t possible. I was almost there, so I think I’ll play a little bit.”

Doncic was the leading vote getter in the Western Conference and will start for the World Team. Expect coach Darko Rajakovic (of the Toronto Raptors) to keep his minutes down. Even if this game is competitive, it’s not the stress load of a normal NBA game, so it’s a good way for Doncic to ease back in.

USA vs. World format

The format for the USA vs. the World is necessarily unique.

Three teams of eight (or nine for the World) will compete in a round-robin format, culminating in a championship game. Those teams are:

USA Stars: Scottie Barnes, Devin Booker, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Anthony Edwards, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Johnson, Tyrese Maxey

USA Stripes: Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson, Kevin Durant, Brandon Ingram, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Donovan Mitchell, De’Aaron Fox

World Team: Deni Avdija, Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, Alperen Sengun, Pascal Siakam, Karl-Anthony Towns, Victor Wembanyama, Norman Powell

(Note: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were voted in as starters by the fans but are out due to injuries. They have been replaced on the rosters.)

Those three teams will play in a round-robin tournament, with the games being 12 minutes (one NBA quarter):

Game 1: USA Stars (younger) vs. World

Game 2: Winner of Game 1 vs. USA Stripes (older)

Game 3: Loser of Game 1 vs. USA Stripes

Game 4: Championship game featuring top two teams from first rounds.

(If teams are tied, it comes down to point differential.)

After it ends, the champions will celebrate on the court and the MVP will be named.

Want to watch the Winter Olympics after Dunks? Ask OLI!

After the All-Star Game: tune into Primetime tonight—and check out OLI for Olympic schedules + what to watch next.