How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings: TV/live stream info for tonight’s game

Tonight’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday action features an exciting NBA doubleheader on NBC and Peacock. First, at 8:00 PM ET, it’s the Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves. Then, at 11:00 PM ET, the Dallas Mavericks take on the Sacramento Kings.

See below for additional information on how to watch both games and follow all of the NBA action on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

Dallas Mavericks:

The Mavericks defeated the Houston Rockets 110-104 on Saturday night, snapping their four-game losing streak. Anthony Davis finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds, Max Christie had 24 points, and Brandon Williams added 15 off the bench.

Despite the win, the Mavericks have lost four of their last five games and are currently 11th in the Western Conference.

Cooper Flagg scored just 10 points in Saturday’s win, tied for his second-lowest total this season.

Dallas has struggled on the road, losing its last seven away games. The Mavericks look to change that tonight in Sacramento.

Sacramento Kings:

At 8-28, the Sacramento Kings have the second-worst record in the Western Conference and are on track to miss the playoffs for the 19th time in the last 20 seasons.

The Kings have lost their last five straight games, most recently falling 115-98 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

RELATED: NBA Trade Rumors 2025-26 - Trae Young’s agents working with Hawks to find trade for point guard

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, January 6

Tonight, Tuesday, January 6 Where: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on tonight?

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.