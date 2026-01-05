NBA Trade Rumors 2025-26: Trae Young’s agents working with Hawks to find trade for point guard

Here are some of the latest trade rumors from around the league, with most of the buzz being about an All-Star point guard in Atlanta.

Trae Young

The writing was on the wall when Atlanta didn’t reach a contract extension with Trae Young last summer, but his exit from the ATL looks like it will come sooner rather than later.

Young’s agents — Aaron Mintz, Drew Morrison and Austin Brown — are working with the Hawks to find a trade for the four-time All-Star before the Feb. 5 deadline, a deal that works for everyone, reports Shams Charania of ESPN.

Young has missed the last four games with a quad contusion and, while nothing is set in stone (it usually takes time to put a trade together), it is possible we have seen the last of Young in a Hawks uniform.

Atlanta started testing the trade waters last summer but ramped up efforts when Young was injured this season and the team went 13-9 without him. They then dropped the next four games when he returned (they are 2-8 in the games Young has played this season). The team’s play while he was out showed a road map to the next evolution of this team, one without Young dominating the ball.

The challenge is that there is not much of a market for the 27-year-old former All-Star, league sources told NBC Sports. Ask yourself this: What serious playoff team would be better making a big trade for Young? Good luck finding one.

While Young an offense unto himself — a season ago, when largely healthy (he played in 76 games), he averaged 24.2 points and 11.6 assists a game — his lack of defense, size (listed as 6'2" but that feels generous), injury concerns, the fact he’s not popular with other players in general, and that he has a $49 million player option for next season all combine to give teams pause. Fair or not, Young’s reputation is that he’s good, but not someone a franchise can build a contender around, which means teams don’t want to pay him big dollars.

What team is interested?

Wizards eyeing Trae Young

The Washington Wizards might be his landing spot, reports Marc Stein of The Stein Line.

The Wizards have emerged as a legitimate potential trade destination for Atlanta's Trae Young, @TheSteinLine has learned, in a deal construction centered around CJ McCollum's expiring contract.



More to come here: https://t.co/i9CobUR55T pic.twitter.com/k9xOa2DZas — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 5, 2026

Why would Washington do this? It’s a short-term play for a franchise that is seeking some level of relevance (and, in CJ McCollum, they don’t give up a player who is part of their future). Young paired with a young core of Alex Sarr, Tre Johnson, Kyshawn George, Bilal Coulibaly and whoever they draft in June is at least interesting, should have a lot of firepower, and would give fans in Washington an entertaining product to watch. That kind of “let’s prioritize making the postseason soon” thinking has long been rumored to come from Washington’s ownership.

This doesn’t have to be a long-term play by the Wizards, although you can be sure Young’s agents are looking to get him to a team willing extend and pay him big money. We’ll see if that’s Washington or somewhere else.

In other trade news...

Lakers looking for two-way wing

That the Lakers are trying to reshape their roster to better fit around Luka Doncic, and that they need 3&D wings to do that, are not exactly state secrets.

Which is why the Lakers have been linked to every wing available at the trade deadline. As Marc Stein put it at The Stein Line: “The Lakers continue to scour the trade market in hopes of acquiring a two-way wing with size.”

The problem is that 29 other teams are looking for players like that as well, and the supply of those players is limited. Ideally, the Lakers would like to get Herb Jones out of New Orleans (reportedly not available), Andrew Wiggins out of Miami, or even Dillon Brooks out of Phoenix (no way that last one is happening, Suns owner Matt Ishbia already shot it down).

Don't bother calling… Suns aren't interested. Dillon's not going anywhere https://t.co/Jqg6Nxx1D3 — Mat Ishbia (@Mishbia15) January 5, 2026

Even if those players become available, the Lakers may not have enough to get a deal done. That means Los Angeles may end up trying to land Keon Ellis from Sacramento or Ayo Dosunmu from Chicago, good young players with potential to fill that role.

The Lakers know what they need to do, but actually doing it is not so easy.

Mavericks not liking return for Davis

If you’ve been a regular reader of our trade rumors updates, this is not news to you, but here is another source echoing the same idea:

The market for Anthony Davis is limited and teams are not willing to give up much — especially the picks and young players the Mavericks are seeking — in any trade. Here is what Mavericks writer Christian Clark wrote at The Athletic.

Dallas’ predicament is that dealing Davis isn’t likely to bring back a combination of expiring money, young talent and draft capital needed to reorient around No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg. Davis’ age (he turns 33 in March), injury history and desire for a lucrative contract extension this summer have teams wary about surrendering too much to get him, based on conversations The Athletic had with three different NBA executives.

Chatter about an Anthony Davis trade continues to focus on the Atlanta Hawks, which has the big salaries to match Davis’ deal as well as picks that would entice the Mavs. However, if Atlanta is going to move on from Trae Young, is Davis a good fit (the Mavericks have made it clear they don’t want Young)? Also, league sources told NBC Sports they doubted Atlanta would give up the kind of pick package that Dallas would seek.

For his part, Anthony Davis would like to remain in Dallas and sign an extension with the Mavericks, reports ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. Of course, Davis would also have preferred to stay in Los Angeles playing next to LeBron James, but that’s not the world we live in.

Don’t expect Adebayo trade

We live in a world where what was once thought impossible now happens with impunity. Combine that with the pressures of the NBA trade deadline and wild rumors start. In that vein…

No, the Miami Heat are not going to trade Bam Adebayo.

Don’t even start, because Miami isn’t. It would take something extraordinary for them to even consider it, and then they still likely would say no. Don’t just take my word for it, here is what Zach Lowe of The Ringer said on his podcast.

“He is the standard-bearer, he is the culture-bearer. I don’t think there’s one part of them that wants to do it... Other teams I know have for sure asked about Bam and have been told ‘Hell no’ and the wild card you also have to consider as they sniff around at Giannis and other star players, all of those star players want to play with Bam.”