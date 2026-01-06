How to watch Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: TV/live stream info for tonight’s game

Tonight’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday action features an exciting NBA doubleheader on NBC and Peacock. First, at 8:00 PM ET, the Miami Heat head to Target Center to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Then, at 11:00 PM ET, the Dallas Mavericks take on the Sacramento Kings.

See below for additional information on how to watch both games and follow all of the NBA action on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Miami Heat:

The Miami Heat defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 125-106 on Sunday, earning their fifth victory in their last six games. Norman Powell led the way for the Heat with 34 points, Nikola Jovic scored 19 off the bench, while Pelle Larsson and Kel’el Ware each scored 16. Ware also had 12 boards in the win.

All-Star guard Tyler Herro has missed the last 11 games with a toe injury, but several players have stepped up in his absence. Powell currently leads the Heat with 24.4 points per game and is on pace for career highs in scoring, rebounding (3.8 rpg), assists (2.7 apg), and steals (1.3 spg). Three-time All-Star Bam Adebayo is third on the team in scoring (17.3 ppg).

Minnesota Timberwolves:

The Timberwolves started the season 10-8 and are 13-5 in the last 18 games, most recently defeating Washington 141-115 on Sunday.

Anthony Edwards scored 35 points, Julius Randle added 22, and Rudy Gobert finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Edwards is on pace to lead Minnesota in scoring for the fourth consecutive season and is currently seventh in the league in scoring with 29.4 points per game.

Randle and Gobert have also been a big part of the Timberwolves’ success. Randle is averaging 22.3 ppg — an increase from last season’s 18.7 ppg. He is second on the team in scoring and leads the Heat in assists (5.7 apg). Gobert leads Minnesota in blocks (1.7 bpg) and rebounds (11.1 rpg)

How to watch Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, January 6

Tonight, Tuesday, January 6 Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on tonight?

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule

