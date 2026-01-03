 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at Alabama
Aden Holloway scores 26 to lead No. 14 Alabama over Kentucky 89-74
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago Cubs at Yomiuri Giants
Report: Infielder Kazuma Okamoto and Blue Jays agree to $60 million, 4-year contract
NCAA Womens Basketball: Seton Hall at Connecticut
Sarah Strong, Azzi Fudd lead No. 1 UConn to 31st win in a row with 84-48 victory over Seton Hall

Vaaks sparks Providence in 2nd half and Friars beat St. John’s 77-71 despite Ejiofor’s 33 points

  
Published January 3, 2026 03:36 PM

NEW YORK — Stefan Vaaks scored 15 of his 16 points in the second half and Jamier Jones had 15 points and 10 rebounds to help lead Providence to a 77-71 victory against St. John’s on Saturday despite a career-tying 33 points by Zuby Ejiofor.

Vaaks made four 3-pointers and Jaylin Sellers added 15 points for the Friars (8-6, 1-2 Big East Conference). Jason Edwards scored 11 points and Oswin Erhunmwunse 10.

Ejiofor led the way for the Red Storm (9-5, 2-1) with his 33 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Bryce Hopkins added nine points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for St. John’s. Lefteris Liotopoulos had seven points.

Providence trailed 38-31 at halftime.

The Friars trailed by nine in the second half before outscoring the Red Storm 22-7 over the final six minutes, taking the lead for good on a Vaaks 3-pointer with two minutes to go.