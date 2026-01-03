 Skip navigation
Wilkinson scores 31 points as high-scoring No. 23 Georgia tops Auburn 104-100 in OT

  
Published January 3, 2026 04:14 PM

ATHENS, Ga. — Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 31 points, including two 3-pointers in overtime, and No. 23 Georgia kept up its high-scoring pace as the Bulldogs held off Auburn 104-100 on Saturday in the Southeastern Conference opener for each team.

Auburn’s Keyshawn Hall made two of three free-throw attempts with 0.7 seconds remaining in regulation. Kevin Overton rebounded the missed third attempt and sank a buzzer-beating jumper to send the game to overtime at 92-92.

Marcus “Smurf” Millender scored 24 points for Georgia (13-1, 1-0), which began the day leading the nation with 99 points per game. The Bulldogs blocked eight shots, including five by Somto Cyril, who had 15 points. Georgia’s 7.9 blocked shots per game entering the game also led the nation.

Tahaad Pettiford led Auburn (9-5, 0-1) with 25 points, including a floater with 25 seconds remaining to trim Georgia’s lead to 87-85. Hall scored 20 points and Overton had 19.

First-year coach Steven Pearl guided Auburn through a rugged nonconference schedule. The Tigers’ first four losses came against top-10 teams, losing to No. 1 Arizona, No. 2 Michigan, No. 5 Purdue and No. 8 Houston. Each loss came away from Auburn.

This was the second straight year Georgia was ranked No. 23 for a game against Auburn. On Jan. 18, 2025, No. 1 Auburn beat Georgia 70-68 in Athens.

Cyril needed help leaving the court with an apparent injury to his right leg midway through the second half. He appeared unable to put pressure on his right foot as he was helped to the locker room, but he returned to the court minutes later.

Up next

Auburn: Hosts Texas A&M on Tuesday night.

Georgia: Visits No. 22 Florida on Tuesday night.