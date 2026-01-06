 Skip navigation
Top News

No. 10 Nebraska holds off Ohio State’s late rally to remain unbeaten with 72-69 win

  
Published January 5, 2026 11:30 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Braden Frager scored 15 points off the bench and No. 10 Nebraska held off a late rally by Ohio State to win 72-69 on Monday night.

Rienk Mast added 12 points while Jamarques Lawrence and Pryce Sandfort each had 11 as the Cornhuskers (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten) extended the best start in school history.

John Mobley Jr. led Ohio State (10-4, 2-2) with 22 points. Bruce Thornton scored 16 and Devin Royal added 14.

Playing as a top-10 team for the first time since 1966, Nebraska led by 14 in the first half. The Cornhuskers were up 38-31 at halftime, but Ohio State went in front for the first time on a pair of free throws by Thornton with 10:24 to go.

That was the first of eight lead changes.

The last came on a basket by Mast with 4:39 left. He was fouled on a drive and sank the free throw to make it 60-58. That started a 9-0 run by Nebraska, but Ohio State got back within one on Royal’s layup with 14 seconds to play.

Lawrence hit two free throws to push Nebraska’s lead back to three, and Christoph Tilly missed a 3-point attempt for the Buckeyes in the closing seconds.

Nebraska won despite shooting 28% from 3-point range (8 for 29).

The Huskers were 14 for 17 from the free-throw line and had a 38-29 advantage on the boards. They also outscored Ohio State 22-0 in bench points.

Amare Bynum had nine points and nine rebounds for Ohio State, which was trying for its first win over a top-10 opponent since beating No. 4 Kentucky on Dec. 21, 2024.

Up next

Ohio State plays at Oregon on Thursday.

Nebraska plays at Indiana on Saturday.