Mike Conley plans to return to Timberwolves as free agent

  
Published February 6, 2026 12:22 PM

It was the worst-kept secret in the league around the trade deadline.

Mike Conley is beloved by the Timberwolves organization and fans, and the feeling is mutual. The second he was traded from Minnesota to Chicago on Tuesday, as part of the three-team deal that brought Jaden Ivey to Chicago, the expectation was that the Bulls would trade him again, allowing Conley to return to Minnesota as a free agent. Sure enough, 24 hours later, Chicago traded him to Charlotte as part of the Coby White deal. Charlotte then announced it was waiving the 38-year-old veteran point guard.

Which clears the way for the news that Conley plans to re-sign with the Timberwolves as a free agent, reports Shams Charania of ESPN. To say this news was expected would be an understatement. The deal likely won’t be consummated until after the All-Star break.

Conley returns to a Timberwolves team that will welcome him with open arms in the locker room, but he will not see many, if any, minutes on the court. Conley had been playing less than 20 minutes a game off the bench, and now those minutes (and some of Bones Hyland’s minutes) are going to go to Ayo Dosunmu, one of the best pickups of the deadline. Conley will essentially be the last point guard on the bench.

But he will be in Minnesota, where he belongs.

