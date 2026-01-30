How to watch LA Lakers vs New York Knicks: TV, live stream info for Sunday’s game

The NBA is taking over Sunday nights on NBC and Peacock. Sunday Night Basketball makes its debut on February 1 with two exciting matchups. First, at 7:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Lakers head to the “World’s Most Famous Arena” to take on the New York Knicks. Then, at 9:30 PM, it’s the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets. Live coverage begins at 6:00 PM with Sunday Night Basketball in America on NBC and Peacock.

See below for additional information on how to watch each game and follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

LA Lakers vs New York Knicks Preview:

The Lakers and Knicks will meet for the first time this season at Madison Square Garden, marking the first of two matchups between the teams. They will face off again in Los Angeles in March.

Last season, the Lakers swept the series, earning a 128-112 win on February 1 and a 113-109 overtime victory on March 6. LeBron James led the way in the first matchup, while Luka Doncic and James both powered the Lakers with 30-plus point performances in the second win. Doncic was named a Western Conference All-Star starter and is slated to make his sixth All-Star appearance on February 15. He currently leads the league in scoring and also tops Los Angeles in assists and steals.

The Knicks are led by Jalen Brunson, who tops New York in points and assists. He was named an All-Star starter for the second year in a row, becoming the first Knick to earn consecutive starts since Carmelo Anthony, who did so five straight times from 2012-16.

How to watch LA Lakers vs New York Knicks:

When: Sunday, February 1

Sunday, February 1 Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on Peacock tonight?

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets - 9:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule:

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.