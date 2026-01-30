Nikola Jokic reportedly set to return to Nuggets Friday vs. Clippers

Nikola Jokic is back.

Officially, Jokic is questionable for Friday when the Denver Nuggets host the LA Clippers, but ESPN’s Shams Charania reports the three-time MVP is set to make his comeback.

Jokic has been out since Dec. 29, when he hyper-extended his right knee and suffered a bone bruise. The Nuggets went an impressive 10-5 in his absence, with Jamal Murray carrying the team (and looking like he should make his first All-Star team as a reserve, announced on Sunday).

Missing 15 games means Jokic can miss one more this season and still be eligible for postseason awards. Jokic was an MVP frontrunner when he was injured, averaging 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 11 assists per game. His chance at a fourth MVP award is a long shot if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander plays 10 or more games than him, but Jokic certainly would still make an All-NBA team and be in consideration for other awards.

Getting Jokic back on the court is a big plus, but this is a Nuggets team still ravaged by injuries. The Nuggets are without starters Aaron Gordon (hamstring strain, out 4-6 weeks), Christian Braun (ankle) and Cameron Johnson (knee). Murray is day-to-day with a hamstring issue himself.