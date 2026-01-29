 Skip navigation
Washington v Maryland
Sayvia Sellers scores career-high 38 and No. 25 Washington women top No. 16 Maryland 83-80 in 2OT
UCLA v Illinois
Foul trouble can't stop Lauren Betts in No. 2 UCLA's 80-67 win over Illinois
Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Audi Crooks' 33 points and 12 rebounds lead Iowa State women past No. 21 Texas Tech 84-70

Nuggets injuries just keep piling up: Aaron Gordon out 4-6 weeks with hamstring strain

  
Published January 29, 2026 06:30 PM

Denver just cannot seem to catch a break with injuries.

Forward Aaron Gordon is out for at least a month with a strained right hamstring and will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks, as first reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania and later confirmed by others.

Gordon aggravated a previous hamstring injury against the Bucks last week. That previous injury sidelined him for six weeks. Denver has held its own without Gordon — a key glue guy for them on both ends of the court — going 14-10 in the games he has missed so far. Denver has a +0.7 net rating when he is off the floor.

This is just the latest in a seemingly endless string of injuries in Denver this season. The Nuggets are currently playing without four starters in Nikola Jokic (hamstring, Christian Braun (ankle), Cameron Johnson (knee) and Gordon (hamstring). On top of all that, point guard Jamal Murray — who should be named an All-Star reserve — is day-to-day with a hamstring issue himself.

Denver has been an impressive 9-5 since Jokic went out and has held on to the No. 3 seed in the West. He is expected to be re-evaluated in the next week and is reportedly nearing a return. He has been out for a month with a bone bruise from a hyperextended left knee.

