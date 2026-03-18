Watch Alex Caruso pick up a technical for defending with his shoe in his hand

Alex Caruso made another high-effort defensive play, but he got a technical for it on Tuesday night.

Because he did it by swinging a shoe in his hand.

Alex Caruso ended up receiving a tech for using his shoe on this play 😅 pic.twitter.com/fuDU9hpavW — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 18, 2026

Good on Caruso for sticking with the play when his shoe came off, but you can’t use it as a tool. That’s a tech. And Tristan da Silva was automatically awarded two points on the play.

As for the game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 40 points on the Orlando Magic 113-108 Tuesday night, and Oklahoma City picked up its 10th straight win, securing a playoff spot. Chet Holmgren had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder, while Ajay Mitchell added 16 points.

