 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Azzi Fudd
UConn teammates Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd headline AP All-America first team
Mikel Brown
Louisville rules out guard Mikel Brown Jr. for first 2 NCAA Tournament games because of back issue
Venezuela
MLB teams pressure WBC managers to be careful with pitchers. Venezuela pushed back

Top Clips

nbc_simms_loveodds_260318.jpg
How high will Love go in the 2026 NFL Draft?
nbc_imsa_preview_260318.jpg
IMSA returns from two month break at Sebring
nbc_bte_longshots_260318.jpg
Purdue, Arkansas are set up well to make deep run

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Azzi Fudd
UConn teammates Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd headline AP All-America first team
Mikel Brown
Louisville rules out guard Mikel Brown Jr. for first 2 NCAA Tournament games because of back issue
Venezuela
MLB teams pressure WBC managers to be careful with pitchers. Venezuela pushed back

Top Clips

nbc_simms_loveodds_260318.jpg
How high will Love go in the 2026 NFL Draft?
nbc_imsa_preview_260318.jpg
IMSA returns from two month break at Sebring
nbc_bte_longshots_260318.jpg
Purdue, Arkansas are set up well to make deep run

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Alex Caruso pick up a technical for defending with his shoe in his hand

  
Published March 18, 2026 12:17 PM

Alex Caruso made another high-effort defensive play, but he got a technical for it on Tuesday night.

Because he did it by swinging a shoe in his hand.

Good on Caruso for sticking with the play when his shoe came off, but you can’t use it as a tool. That’s a tech. And Tristan da Silva was automatically awarded two points on the play.

As for the game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 40 points on the Orlando Magic 113-108 Tuesday night, and Oklahoma City picked up its 10th straight win, securing a playoff spot. Chet Holmgren had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder, while Ajay Mitchell added 16 points.

Mentions
OKC_Caruso_Alex.jpg Alex Caruso Shai Gilgeous-Alexander copy.jpg Shai Gilgeous-Alexander