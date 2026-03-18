Reports: Milwaukee wants Giannis Antetokounmpo to shut it down for season, he’s refusing

The question was never whether it would be best for the Milwaukee Bucks to shut Giannis Antetokounmpo for the season after his knee hyperextension and bone bruise — it would have been best to shut it down after his previous injury and give them a chance to improve their draft status (making it easier to put a contending team around him in the long run).

The question was whether Antetokounmpo would go along with it. The answer is no, according to multiple reports. Eric Nehm at The Athletic was the first to report on the topic.

The Bucks, per league sources, have made it clear to their franchise centerpiece that it would be in their shared interest for him to sit out with the team currently 6 1/2 games behind the Charlotte Hornets for the final Play-In Tournament spot. While injuries have forced Antetokounmpo to miss 32 games already this season, league sources tell The Athletic the 10-time All-Star forward has informed the team he has no desire to cut his season short.

Antetokounmpo is one of the most competitive players in the league, something he wears on his sleeve. It’s part of his identity, part of his story of rising from the streets of Athens to the peak of the NBA.

In this case, it also feels performative. Antetokounmpo has talked countless times about how he wants to play his entire career for Milwaukee, how he loves the city, and how the people of Wisconsin embraced him and his family. If he wants the Bucks to build a team around him that can compete for a title, their 2026 draft pick is key to that — either trading it for a star player, or lucking out in the lottery and being able to draft that player (Milwaukee currently has the ninth-worst record in the league and a 17.3% chance at a top-four pick). There is still time for the Bucks to marginally improve their odds in that lottery (they have a worse record than New Orleans, a team still actively trying to win games).

As noted above, the Bucks are 6.5 games out of the play-in with 14 games left to play, they are not making the postseason. If the Bucks were close to the postseason, this could be a different conversation. Instead, Antetokounmpo is pushing to get back on the court because... he has to show everyone how much he wants to compete? I hear the argument that Antetokounmpo’s competitiveness is not a switch he can flip on and off, that’s not how it works. That said, there are times the bigger picture beats out personal ego for a handful of games.

Milwaukee, as an organization, has bent over backwards for years to accommodate Antetokounmpo and his desires. They have won a title in part because he pushed them, so the franchise went and got Jrue Holiday. Now, his desire to get back on the court could be hurting the Bucks’ chances to put the best team possible around him.

All of this will likely bubble up again this offseason, when the Bucks talk to Antetokounmpo about a max contract extension and, with that, his future in Milwaukee.

