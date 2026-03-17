Giannis Antetokounmpo out with left knee hyperextension, bone bruise, to be reevaluated in one week

The play was routine. In the third quarter of a Bucks win against the Pacers on Sunday, Giannis Antetokounmpo used a spin move then rose up for a slam, but when he landed, his left knee buckled a little underneath him. He pushed through it, and the next time down the court, he attempted another dunk, but it was clear he was in pain. Antetokounmpo shot his free throws and then went back to the locker room and did not return. Even so, after the game, Antetokounmpo didn’t even think he’d need an MRI.

Things have changed in the last 48 hours. Now comes the word that Antetokounmpo is out Tuesday night with a left knee hyperextension and a bone bruise.

Injury Update: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Left Knee Hyperextension; Bone Bruise) is out for tonight’s game vs. Cleveland. https://t.co/FYbVWk9fN1 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 17, 2026

Antetokounmpo will miss more than Tuesday’s game, he will be out a week and then reevaluated, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers was optimistic about Antetokounmpo, according to Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

“The good news was it was a really good image, so there was no damage. Nothing. It was really just good news. But I don’t know the next part (re: a timeline).”

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Antetokounmpo out for the season, although he will push back against that. The harsh reality is that the Bucks are 5.5 games out of the play-in with 15 games left in the season. Even with Antetokounmpo in the lineup, it is a long shot at best that the Bucks will make the postseason. The smart play would be to rest him and not risk further injury.

When healthy this season, Antetokounmpo has played at an MVP level, averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists a game, shooting 62.4% from the floor. The problem is that he has played in just 36 games this season due to an assortment of knee, groin, and calf injuries.

