NBA Trade Rumors 2025-26: Lakers in talks about De’Andre Hunter, Keon Ellis remains hot name

We are less than a week away from the NBA trade deadline and rumors are flying around fast and furious. Here are some of the latest rumors not involving Giannis Antetokounmpo (to check out the latest on his trade saga, click here).

Lakers in talks for De’Andre Hunter

It’s no secret the Lakers are looking for help on the wing and some depth at the five.

Enter De’Andre Hunter, the Cleveland wing. The Lakers and Cavaliers reportedly have discussed a trade that would send Rui Hachimura and Dalton Knecht out of Los Angeles and involves a third team, Brooklyn. Here is what Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported on the Wine & Gold Podcast.

“My sources tell me that the Cavs and the Lakers have discussed a general framework surrounding De’Andre Hunter of Rui Hachimura and Dalton Knecht and then bringing in a third team.”

That third team is Brooklyn, and the Lakers would like to get center Day’Ron Sharpe as part of the trade, reports Brett Siegel of Clutch Points.

The challenge in constructing any trade with these teams is that the Cavaliers are over the second apron, and neither can aggregate multiple players in a trade nor can they take back more money than they send out. Added to that, the Lakers are hard-capped at the first apron and are currently less than $1 million from that number. The Lakers also have one pick to trade, a very valuable 2031 first-rounder, although there have been reports that the Lakers have looked to trade that pick for three lesser-valuable first-rounders, one of which would likely be included in this.

The prize for the Lakers would be adding Hunter, a player the Cavaliers hoped would fill their need on the wing, but did not. Hunter is averaging 13.9 points a game, often off the bench in Cleveland, shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc this season he is not a lock-down defender. Giving up Hachimura for Hunter is not a great deal, but if Sharpe is coming with him, the Lakers would have to consider it.

Michael Porter Jr. may not get traded

A couple of weeks ago, Michael Porter Jr. seemed like the player most likely to be traded at the deadline. Today, it’s more likely he stays put, according to multiple reports.

Last weekend, NBA insider Marc Stein reported he was “hearing pushback about the Nets’ willingness to part ways with Porter.” Now there is this from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on NBA Today.

“I know everybody thinks that Porter’s available, that would be news to me. I have not heard that he is available. If he is available, I’ll wait for Shams to tell me because I haven’t heard that.”

Brooklyn may go all-in on trying to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo, and if it lands him, it will want talent around him to contend immediately. Porter has a ring from Dallas and knows how to win, the Nets may want to keep him around.

Keon Ellis

The hottest name in trade talks is another potential Lakers target, Kings wing Keon Ellis.

Sacramento is “sifting through various scenarios for Keon Ellis, sources say, several of which would include trading out veteran forward DeMar DeRozan and/or combo guard Malik Monk along with him,” reports NBA Insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.

Marc Stein at the Stein Line previously reported 14 teams — almost half the league — had called Sacramento to check on an Ellis trade, including the Lakers, Clippers, Cavaliers, Celtics, Knicks and Warriors.

There’s a reason all those teams are interested. Ellis is a plus defender on the wing at 6'4" who is shooting 36.2% from 3-point range this season (and is a career 41.4% shooter from deep), all on an expiring minimum contract. He is eligible for a contract extension after Feb. 9, and if a team that trades for him can’t reach that extension then he becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer.

If the Kings pair Monk with Ellis in a trade, they make a combined $21 million; with DeRozan, that climbs to $27 million. Either option gives the Kings some flexibility to bring back someone they think can be part of their future.

Other trade rumors

• Agent Rich Paul denied the reports that he pushed Dallas to trade Anthony Davis.

• Cleveland has been active in trade talks as it looks to turn around a disappointing season so far, although nobody is exactly sure what their plan is, reports Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

• Oklahoma City may be exploring the trade market for center Isaiah Hartenstein, reports Brian Windhorst of ESPN on the Hoop Collective Podcast. “He’s got a team option next year for $29 million. I’ve actually heard the Oklahoma City Thunder’s name in some trade chatter.” Remember that next season, both Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams’ max contracts kick in, and the finances are going to get a lot tighter in OKC. They probably won’t make that trade, but it’s worth watching.

• Expect Orlando to make a trade, but it will be all about dumping salary, according to ESPN’s Windhorst and Bontemps. The Magic are $5.6 million into the tax, and, given how this team is playing, would like to get out of it. Trading Tyus Jones and his $7 million salary is a straightforward way to do that.

