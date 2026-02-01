How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Clippers: Live stream info for Monday’s game

This week’s Peacock NBA Monday action features two fascinating games. First is a Western Conference showdown with Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves visiting the Memphis Grizzlies. That is followed by Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers visiting one of the hottest teams in the NBA, Kawhi Leonard’s Los Angeles Clippers.

Live coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET.



Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Preview:

This is the 76ers and Clippers second meeting this season, but neither team will look anything like the sides that took the court back on Nov. 17. The Clippers did not have Kawhi Leonard on the roster, and he has driven their 16-4 run since just before Christmas. The 76ers did have Paul George but did not have Joel Embiid for that game, it will be flipped on Monday night.

George has been suspended for 25 games for “violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program,” the league announced Saturday. George said in the process of seeking treatment for a mental health issue, “I made the mistake of taking an improper medication. I take full responsibility for my actions.” He will not be able to return until March 25. The 76ers are going to miss his 16 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, but the play of Kelly Oubre will help make up for his absence.

Philadelphia will still roll out plenty of star power on Monday night in Southern California. Tyrese Maxey was voted an All-Star Game starter — in this same Intuit Dome building on Feb. 15 — and he continues to play at a potential First Team All-NBA level, including scoring the game-winner against the Kings last week.

BATMAN SAVES THE DAY! 🦇 pic.twitter.com/A3jmYPlJ13 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 30, 2026

Joel Embiid has looked as close to his MVP self in recent weeks as he has in years — he has scored 29+ points in seven consecutive games. Over his last six games, Embiid has averaged 33.2 points, 9 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 50% from 3-point range.

When the Clippers were 6-21 and their season looked lost, coach Tyronn Lue challenged his players to get back to .500 by the end of the season. Since then, the team has gone 16-4 and already pushed its way into the top 10 in the West and the play-in mix. Leonard has been the driving force of this run. In his last 15 games, he’s averaged 29.7 points, 6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while shooting 41.9% from 3-point range and playing elite defense. The Clippers have a +4.9 net rating when Leonard and James Harden share the court, the veterans have found a real rhythm together.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Clippers:

When: Monday, Feb. 2

Monday, Feb. 2 Where: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA

Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA Time: 10 PM ET

10 PM ET Live Stream: NBCSN and Peacock

What other NBA games are on Peacock tonight?

The first game of the night is a Western Conference showdown, a rematch of Saturday night’s game, in which Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves went into Memphis and beat the Grizzlies comfortably, 131-114. Minnesota is one of the hottest teams in the NBA of late, with a top-10 offense and defense, but the Grizzlies are looking for some revenge. The showdown is on Peacock and starts at 7:30 Eastern.

