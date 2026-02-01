 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Playoffs-Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
Report: Eugenio Suárez and the Reds agree to a 1-year, $15 million contract
PGA: Farmers Insurance Open - Final Round
Justin Rose sets scoring record and becomes first wire-to-wire winner at Torrey Pines since 1955
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Reds reunite with Eugenio Suárez, Luis Arráez reportedly joining Giants
  D.J. Short
    ,
  D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_wnbatalk_260201.jpg
Clark: WNBA has to ‘keep meeting the moment’
nbc_nba_lebronpregame_260201.jpg
McGrady: LeBron has ‘no shortcuts’ to greatness
nbc_nba_clarkadmiration_260201.jpg
Clark shares admiration for Luka’s game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

MJ shares how he handled the environment of MSG

February 1, 2026 06:40 PM
Michael Jordan shares why he considers Madison Square Garden the "mecca" of basketball, how the fans fueled his play on the court, and why playing in New York City was a "privilege".

nbc_nba_lebronpregame_260201.jpg
03:14
McGrady: LeBron has ‘no shortcuts’ to greatness
nbc_nba_clarkadmiration_260201.jpg
01:31
Clark shares admiration for Luka’s game
nbc_nba_pregameclark_260201.jpg
02:45
Clark takes on Crawford in a game of N-B-C
nbc_nba_eastallstars_260201.jpg
03:51
Eastern All-Star reserves: Mitchell, Johnson, KAT
nbc_nba_westallstars_260201.jpg
03:35
Edwards, Murray among Western All-Star reserves
nbc_nba_lalnyk_pregamemsg_260201.jpg
03:32
Melo: MSG is ‘the greatest arena in the world’
nbc_nba_snblenny_260201.jpg
01:22
Kravitz gets you ready for Sunday Night Basketball
nbc_nba_tracytz_260201.jpg
01:40
Morgan hopes Knicks break silence against Lakers
nbc_nba_lalvnyktz_260201.jpg
01:28
Lakers-Knicks takes center stage at The Garden
nbc_nbc_clehuntertrade_260201.jpg
02:24
Why did Cavaliers trade Hunter to Kings?
nbc_nba_joel_highlight_260131v3.jpg
01:54
HLs: Embiid drops season-high 40 in Sixers win
nbc_nba_jokicreturn_260130.jpg
01:48
HLs: Jokic returns from knee injury, scores 31
nbc_nba_lukavwsh_260130.jpg
02:13
HLs: Doncic notches triple-double before halftime
nbc_roto_hartenstein_260130.jpg
01:46
Hartenstein makes OKC ‘competent’ rebounding team
nbc_roto_brooksnews_260130.jpg
01:35
Brooks continues taking advantage of opportunity
nbc_enjoy_thunder_260130.jpg
07:40
Should Thunder look to add at the trade deadline?
nbc_enjoy_coopvkon_260130.jpg
09:55
Rookies Flagg and Knueppel ball out in matchup
ace_bailey.jpg
04:32
Jazz rookie Bailey has gotten more burn recently
nbc_nba_mannixtatum_260130.jpg
04:42
Unpacking Tatum reconsidering return from injury
nbc_roto_rotynba_260130.jpg
02:35
Knueppel could challenge Flagg for NBA ROTY
nbc_nba_mavshornets_260130.jpg
01:57
HLs: Flagg goes off for 49 points in Mavs loss
nbc_nba_sunspistons_270129.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Brooks drops career-high 40 on Pistons
nbc_nba_maxeyembiid_260129.jpg
01:55
HLs: Maxey, Embiid score 77 in narrow 76ers win
nbc_roto_danielsnews_260129.jpg
01:38
Daniels holds ‘tremendous upside’ with growth
steven_adams.jpg
01:25
Fantasy fallout of Adam’s season-ending injury
nbc_roto_tatum_260129.jpg
01:44
Tatum sitting out season ‘good’ for him, Celtics
nbc_nba_enjoysashou_260129.jpg
03:33
‘Doubling down’ on Spurs after win over Rockets
nbc_nbc_enjoytatum_260129.jpg
03:03
Tatum reportedly pumping the brakes on return
nbc_nba_nyktorrecapv2_260129.jpg
02:15
Knicks deliver blowout win over Raptors
nbc_nba_enjoy_playeroption_260129.jpg
07:59
Who is most likely to accept their player options?

nbc_nba_wnbatalk_260201.jpg
02:26
Clark: WNBA has to ‘keep meeting the moment’
oly_atm1mile_milrose_myers_260201.jpg
06:14
Myers tops Nuguse for men’s Wanamaker Mile win
oly_atw1mile_milrose_hiltz_260201.jpg
07:41
Hiltz fends off Hull to win women’s Wanamaker Mile
oly_atmsp_milrose_campbell_260201.jpg
02:43
Campbell heaves his way to men’s shot put victory
oly_atm600_milrose_lutkenhaus_260201.jpg
03:29
Lutkenhaus breaks U-20 world record in 600m win
oly_atm2mile_milrose_hocker_260201.jpg
06:39
Hocker’s last-second move secures 2 mile victory
nbc_cbb_minnpsuV2_260201__733048.jpg
03:05
HLs: Penn State beats Minnesota in final seconds
oly_atm60_milrose_blake_260201.jpg
03:08
Blake races to men’s 60m victory at Millrose Games
oly_atw60_milrose_smith_260201.jpg
03:26
Asher-Smith edges out Sears in women’s 60m
psu_minnesota.jpg
01:18
Watch Penn State beat Minnesota on wild shot
oly_atm60h_milrose_tinch_260201.jpg
03:22
Tinch, Schulman go 1-2 in men’s 60 hurdles
oly_atw60h_milrose_williams_260201.jpg
02:18
Williams explodes to 60m hurdles win
nbc_pl_totmcpostgame_260201.jpg
06:57
Spurs fight back in four-goal thriller with City
nbc_fnia_willcampbellintr_260201.jpg
07:22
Campbell on how Vrabel’s four H’s helped Patriots
nbc_fnia_morganmosesintr_260201.jpg
09:54
Moses on Campbell and Patriots ‘brotherhood’
nbc_fnia_marcusjonesintr_260201.jpg
11:24
NE’s Jones inspired by music, family on path to SB
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260201.jpg
01:31
Cherki blasts Man City 1-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_260201.jpg
01:30
Semenyo slots home Man City’s second against Spurs
nbc_pl_totgoal2_260201.jpg
01:20
Solanke’s scorpion kick brings Spurs level
nbc_pl_totgoal1_260201.jpg
01:23
Solanke gives Spurs lifeline against Man City
nbc_pl_totmc_260201.jpg
12:29
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Man City Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_nfcp_260201.jpg
11:07
Extended HLs: Forest v. Crystal Palace MWK 24
cooper_mpx.jpg
23:26
What riders said after SX Round 4 in Houston
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_260201.jpg
02:53
Sarr’s penalty brings Palace level with Forest
nbc_pl_brered1_260201.jpg
01:37
Schade sent off for stamping on Cash
nbc_pl_bregoal1_260201.jpg
01:23
Ouattara drills Brentford 1-0 ahead of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlbre_260201.jpg
12:23
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Brentford MWK 24
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260201.jpg
01:06
Casemiro heads Man United in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_mugoal2_260201.jpg
01:39
Cunha thumps Man United 2-0 in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_fullhamgoal1V2_260201.jpg
01:49
Jimenez’s penalty gives Fulham hope v. Man United