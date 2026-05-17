How to watch the final round of the 2026 PGA Championship: Tee times, TV, streaming

The 2026 PGA Championship concludes Sunday at Aronimink Golf Club, and it’s truly anyone’s tournament to win.

After two tough opening rounds, Round 3 gave players a little breathing room, but it’s still a tight race. Alex Smalley has the solo lead at 6 under, followed by five players 4 under at T-2, and four players 3 under at T-7.

Some notable names chasing Smalley in the top 10 include Jon Rahm, Ludvig Åberg, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Patrick Reed.

Here’s the need to know info on the final round, including how to watch and tee times.

How to watch the final round of the 2026 PGA Championship

All times ET.



8 a.m. - 10 a.m. — ESPN+

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. — ESPN

1 p.m. - 7 p.m. — CBS

Final round tee times for the 2026 PGA Championship

All times ET.

7:40 AM — Casey Jarvis / Brian Campbell

7:49 AM — Luke Donald / Ben Kern

7:58 AM — Collin Morikawa / Elvis Smylie

8:07 AM — Kurt Kitayama / Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

8:16 AM — Ryan Gerard / Jason Day

8:25 AM — Alex Fitzpatrick / Matt Wallace

8:34 AM — Rasmus Hojgaard / Sami Valimaki

8:43 AM — Shane Lowry / John Parry

8:52 AM — Christiaan Bezuidenhout / William Mouw

9:01 AM — Patrick Cantlay / Alex Noren

9:10 AM — Corey Conners / Ryo Hisatsune

9:19 AM — Matt Fitzpatrick / Sahith Theegala

9:28 AM — Keith Mitchell / Sam Stevens

9:37 AM — Daniel Berger / Daniel Brown

9:46 AM — Michael Brennan / Johnny Keefer

9:55 AM — Ryan Fox / Jhonattan Vegas

10:15 AM — Denny McCarthy / Chandler Blanchet

10:25 AM — Haotong Li / Kazuki Higa

10:35 AM — Jordan Spieth / Rico Hoey

10:45 AM — Stephan Jaeger / Taylor Pendrith

10:55 AM — Justin Thomas / Aldrich Potgieter

11:05 AM — Si Woo Kim / Cameron Young

11:15 AM — Andrew Putnam / Andrew Novak

11:25 AM — Dustin Johnson / Daniel Hillier

11:35 AM — Padraig Harrington / Tom Hoge

11:45 AM — Nicolai Hojgaard / Michael Kim

12:05 PM — Scottie Scheffler / David Puig

12:15 PM — Rickie Fowler / Harris English

12:25 PM — Sam Burns / Brooks Koepka

12:35 PM — Brian Harman / Mikael Lindberg

12:45 PM — Hideki Matsuyama / Chris Gotterup

12:55 PM — Min Woo Lee / Max Greyserman

1:05 PM — Ben Griffin / Cameron Smith

1:15 PM — Martin Kaymer / Bud Cauley

1:25 PM — Justin Rose / Joaquin Niemann

1:35 PM — Kristoffer Reitan / Chris Kirk

1:55 PM — Patrick Reed / Maverick McNealy

2:05 PM — Rory McIlroy / Xander Schauffele

2:15 PM — Aaron Rai / Ludvig Aberg

2:25 PM — Nick Taylor / Jon Rahm

2:35 PM — Alex Smalley / Matti Schmid