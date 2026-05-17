How to watch the final round of the 2026 PGA Championship: Tee times, TV, streaming
The 2026 PGA Championship concludes Sunday at Aronimink Golf Club, and it’s truly anyone’s tournament to win.
After two tough opening rounds, Round 3 gave players a little breathing room, but it’s still a tight race. Alex Smalley has the solo lead at 6 under, followed by five players 4 under at T-2, and four players 3 under at T-7.
Some notable names chasing Smalley in the top 10 include Jon Rahm, Ludvig Åberg, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Patrick Reed.
Here’s the need to know info on the final round, including how to watch and tee times.
How to watch the final round of the 2026 PGA Championship
All times ET.
- 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. — ESPN+
- 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. — ESPN
- 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. — CBS
Final round tee times for the 2026 PGA Championship
All times ET.
7:40 AM — Casey Jarvis / Brian Campbell
7:49 AM — Luke Donald / Ben Kern
7:58 AM — Collin Morikawa / Elvis Smylie
8:07 AM — Kurt Kitayama / Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
8:16 AM — Ryan Gerard / Jason Day
8:25 AM — Alex Fitzpatrick / Matt Wallace
8:34 AM — Rasmus Hojgaard / Sami Valimaki
8:43 AM — Shane Lowry / John Parry
8:52 AM — Christiaan Bezuidenhout / William Mouw
9:01 AM — Patrick Cantlay / Alex Noren
9:10 AM — Corey Conners / Ryo Hisatsune
9:19 AM — Matt Fitzpatrick / Sahith Theegala
9:28 AM — Keith Mitchell / Sam Stevens
9:37 AM — Daniel Berger / Daniel Brown
9:46 AM — Michael Brennan / Johnny Keefer
9:55 AM — Ryan Fox / Jhonattan Vegas
10:15 AM — Denny McCarthy / Chandler Blanchet
10:25 AM — Haotong Li / Kazuki Higa
10:35 AM — Jordan Spieth / Rico Hoey
10:45 AM — Stephan Jaeger / Taylor Pendrith
10:55 AM — Justin Thomas / Aldrich Potgieter
11:05 AM — Si Woo Kim / Cameron Young
11:15 AM — Andrew Putnam / Andrew Novak
11:25 AM — Dustin Johnson / Daniel Hillier
11:35 AM — Padraig Harrington / Tom Hoge
11:45 AM — Nicolai Hojgaard / Michael Kim
12:05 PM — Scottie Scheffler / David Puig
12:15 PM — Rickie Fowler / Harris English
12:25 PM — Sam Burns / Brooks Koepka
12:35 PM — Brian Harman / Mikael Lindberg
12:45 PM — Hideki Matsuyama / Chris Gotterup
12:55 PM — Min Woo Lee / Max Greyserman
1:05 PM — Ben Griffin / Cameron Smith
1:15 PM — Martin Kaymer / Bud Cauley
1:25 PM — Justin Rose / Joaquin Niemann
1:35 PM — Kristoffer Reitan / Chris Kirk
1:55 PM — Patrick Reed / Maverick McNealy
2:05 PM — Rory McIlroy / Xander Schauffele
2:15 PM — Aaron Rai / Ludvig Aberg
2:25 PM — Nick Taylor / Jon Rahm
2:35 PM — Alex Smalley / Matti Schmid