Preakness 2026 payout, purse, prize money: Betting breakdown by horse, jockey and trainer
The 151st running of the Preakness is in the books and Napoleon Solo is your winner. Here is a breakdown of how the $2 million purse will be divvied up.
2026 Preakness purse and prize money
The $2 million purse is split amongst the top five horses. Here is how Saturday’s finishers will fare:
1. Napoleon Solo (7-1): $1.2 million
2. Iron Honor (8-1): $400,000
3. Chip Honcho (11-1): $220,000
4. Ocelli (7-1): $120,000
5. Incredibolt (5-1): $60,000
How much does the Preakness-winning trainer earn?
A typical split of the winning purse is 80% to the owner/ownership group and the remaining 20% being split between the trainer and jockey. So, for this year, owner Al Gold is expected to take home $960,000, while trainer Chad Summers will earn $120,000 (before taxes).
And what about the winning jockey?
That leaves the remaining 10%, or $120,000, to winning jockey Paco Lopez. But a Preakness-winning jockey could give some of those earnings to their agent and valet (the person who prepares the rider’s gear).
2026 Preakness betting payouts explains
Napoleon Solo ($2 bet)
Win: Paid $17.80
Place: Paid $9.80
Show: Paid $7.40
Iron Honor ($2 bet)
Place: $9.20
Show: $6.60
Chip Honcho ($2 bet)
Show: $8.20
Finishing combinations
Exacta: $53.60 ($1 bet)
Trifecta: $597.10 ($1 bet)
Superfecta: $2,377.80 ($1 bet)