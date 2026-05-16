Preakness 2026 payout, purse, prize money: Betting breakdown by horse, jockey and trainer

The 151st running of the Preakness is in the books and Napoleon Solo is your winner. Here is a breakdown of how the $2 million purse will be divvied up.

Napoleon Solo wins the 151st Preakness Stakes at Laurel Park It was the first time the race had a 14-horse field since 2011.

2026 Preakness purse and prize money

The $2 million purse is split amongst the top five horses. Here is how Saturday’s finishers will fare:

1. Napoleon Solo (7-1): $1.2 million

2. Iron Honor (8-1): $400,000

3. Chip Honcho (11-1): $220,000

4. Ocelli (7-1): $120,000

5. Incredibolt (5-1): $60,000

How much does the Preakness-winning trainer earn?

A typical split of the winning purse is 80% to the owner/ownership group and the remaining 20% being split between the trainer and jockey. So, for this year, owner Al Gold is expected to take home $960,000, while trainer Chad Summers will earn $120,000 (before taxes).

And what about the winning jockey?

That leaves the remaining 10%, or $120,000, to winning jockey Paco Lopez. But a Preakness-winning jockey could give some of those earnings to their agent and valet (the person who prepares the rider’s gear).

2026 Preakness betting payouts explains

Napoleon Solo ($2 bet)

Win: Paid $17.80

Place: Paid $9.80

Show: Paid $7.40

Iron Honor ($2 bet)

Place: $9.20

Show: $6.60

Chip Honcho ($2 bet)

Show: $8.20

Finishing combinations

Exacta: $53.60 ($1 bet)

Trifecta: $597.10 ($1 bet)

Superfecta: $2,377.80 ($1 bet)