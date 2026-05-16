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Napoleon Solo wins the 151st Preakness Stakes at Laurel Park
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Napoleon Solo wins the 151st Preakness Stakes at Laurel Park
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Watch Collmus call Napoleon Solo’s Preakness win
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Napoleon Solo hangs on to win the Preakness Stakes

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Preakness 2026 payout, purse, prize money: Betting breakdown by horse, jockey and trainer

  
Published May 16, 2026 07:53 PM
151st Preakness Stakes

LAUREL, MARYLAND - MAY 16: Napoleon Solo #10 ridden by jockey Ricardo Santana Jr. celebrates in the winners circle after winning the 151st Preakness Stakes at Laurel Park on May 16, 2026 in Laurel, Maryland. For the first and only time, Laurel Park is hosting the Preakness Stakes which is the second race of the Triple Crown jewel due to the traditional home of the race of the Pimlico Race Course undergoing complete renovations. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The 151st running of the Preakness is in the books and Napoleon Solo is your winner. Here is a breakdown of how the $2 million purse will be divvied up.

151st Preakness Stakes
Napoleon Solo wins the 151st Preakness Stakes at Laurel Park
It was the first time the race had a 14-horse field since 2011.

2026 Preakness purse and prize money

The $2 million purse is split amongst the top five horses. Here is how Saturday’s finishers will fare:

1. Napoleon Solo (7-1): $1.2 million

2. Iron Honor (8-1): $400,000

3. Chip Honcho (11-1): $220,000

4. Ocelli (7-1): $120,000

5. Incredibolt (5-1): $60,000

How much does the Preakness-winning trainer earn?

A typical split of the winning purse is 80% to the owner/ownership group and the remaining 20% being split between the trainer and jockey. So, for this year, owner Al Gold is expected to take home $960,000, while trainer Chad Summers will earn $120,000 (before taxes).

And what about the winning jockey?

That leaves the remaining 10%, or $120,000, to winning jockey Paco Lopez. But a Preakness-winning jockey could give some of those earnings to their agent and valet (the person who prepares the rider’s gear).

2026 Preakness betting payouts explains

Napoleon Solo ($2 bet)
Win: Paid $17.80
Place: Paid $9.80
Show: Paid $7.40

Iron Honor ($2 bet)
Place: $9.20
Show: $6.60

Chip Honcho ($2 bet)
Show: $8.20

Finishing combinations
Exacta: $53.60 ($1 bet)
Trifecta: $597.10 ($1 bet)
Superfecta: $2,377.80 ($1 bet)

nbc_roto_preaknessstakeswinner_260512.jpg
Preakness Stakes 2026 results tracker: Winners, payouts, race-by-race updates, analysis
Keep checking back to find out all the winners on Saturday at Laurel Park.