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WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun
A’ja Wilson scores 45 points as the Aces outlast the short-handed Sun 101-94
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Schwarber hits majors-leading 19th and 20th HRs, Phillies beat Pirates 11-9 in 10 innings
MLB: New York Yankees at New York Mets
Mets pitcher Clay Holmes sidelined indefinitely with broken leg after getting hit by line drive

Top Clips

nbc_horse_derbyrecap_260516.jpg
‘History has been made': DeVaux, Ortiz recap Derby
nbc_horse_russellfeature_260516.jpg
Russell duo thrives together on and off the track
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Highlights: Mystics escape OT thriller vs. Fever

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Preakness Stakes 2026 live results tracker: Winners, payouts, race-by-race updates, analysis

  
Published May 16, 2026 01:50 PM
Preakness Stakes betting field is 'wide open'
May 12, 2026 12:07 PM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the current odds for who will win the 151st Preakness Stakes, with Iron Honor (9-2), Chip Honcho (5-1), Incredibolt (5-1) and Taj Mahal (5-1) the current favorites.

The 151st edition of The Preakness, the “middle jewel” of the Triple Crown, is on tap for Saturday under ideal conditions at Laurel Park in Maryland.

Keep checking back here for complete results and recaps from the bulk of the Laurel Park program leading up to the run for the Black-Eyed Susans (7:01 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).

Sir Barton Stakes

Winning Horse: Big Cuddle
Winning Trainer: Gary Capuano
Winning Jockey: Yedsit Hazlewood
Payout: $12.80

Recap: The 18-year-old jockey edged odds-favorite Final Story down the stretch to win by just about a length. Heading into the race, two of the horse’s three career starts came at Laurel Park. … Trainer Cherie DeVaux and jockey Jose Ortiz—who made history together with Golden Tempo at the Kentucky Derby—were set to pair up again in this race with favorite Reagan’s Honor, but the horse was scratched Friday due to a fever.

Race 5

Winning Horse: I Love Giraffes
Winning Trainer: Chad Summers
Winning Jockey: Paco Lopez
Payout: $16.20

Race 4

Winning Horse: Striker Has Dial

Winning Trainer: Horacio De Paz

Winning Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

Payout: $16.40

Race 3

Winning Horse: Limo

Winning Trainer: Michael Stidham

Winning Jockey: Yedsit Hazlewood

Payout: $11.40

Race 2

Winning Horse: Wickeddivine

Winning Trainer: Kenneth M. Cox

Winning Jockey: Jeiron Barbosa

Payout: $5.20

Race 1

Winning Horse: Boujee Bubblez

Winning Trainer: Hugh I. McMahon

Winning Jockey: Yedsit Hazlewood

Payout: $10.00