Preakness Stakes 2026 live results tracker: Winners, payouts, race-by-race updates, analysis

The 151st edition of The Preakness, the “middle jewel” of the Triple Crown, is on tap for Saturday under ideal conditions at Laurel Park in Maryland.

Keep checking back here for complete results and recaps from the bulk of the Laurel Park program leading up to the run for the Black-Eyed Susans (7:01 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).

Sir Barton Stakes

Winning Horse: Big Cuddle

Winning Trainer: Gary Capuano

Winning Jockey: Yedsit Hazlewood

Payout: $12.80

Recap: The 18-year-old jockey edged odds-favorite Final Story down the stretch to win by just about a length. Heading into the race, two of the horse’s three career starts came at Laurel Park. … Trainer Cherie DeVaux and jockey Jose Ortiz—who made history together with Golden Tempo at the Kentucky Derby—were set to pair up again in this race with favorite Reagan’s Honor, but the horse was scratched Friday due to a fever.

Race 5

Winning Horse: I Love Giraffes

Winning Trainer: Chad Summers

Winning Jockey: Paco Lopez

Payout: $16.20

Race 4

Winning Horse: Striker Has Dial

Winning Trainer: Horacio De Paz

Winning Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

Payout: $16.40

Race 3

Winning Horse: Limo

Winning Trainer: Michael Stidham

Winning Jockey: Yedsit Hazlewood

Payout: $11.40

Race 2

Winning Horse: Wickeddivine

Winning Trainer: Kenneth M. Cox

Winning Jockey: Jeiron Barbosa

Payout: $5.20

Race 1

Winning Horse: Boujee Bubblez

Winning Trainer: Hugh I. McMahon

Winning Jockey: Yedsit Hazlewood

Payout: $10.00