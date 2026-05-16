Preakness Stakes 2026 live results tracker: Winners, payouts, race-by-race updates, analysis
The 151st edition of The Preakness, the “middle jewel” of the Triple Crown, is on tap for Saturday under ideal conditions at Laurel Park in Maryland.
Keep checking back here for complete results and recaps from the bulk of the Laurel Park program leading up to the run for the Black-Eyed Susans (7:01 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).
Sir Barton Stakes
Winning Horse: Big Cuddle
Winning Trainer: Gary Capuano
Winning Jockey: Yedsit Hazlewood
Payout: $12.80
Recap: The 18-year-old jockey edged odds-favorite Final Story down the stretch to win by just about a length. Heading into the race, two of the horse’s three career starts came at Laurel Park. … Trainer Cherie DeVaux and jockey Jose Ortiz—who made history together with Golden Tempo at the Kentucky Derby—were set to pair up again in this race with favorite Reagan’s Honor, but the horse was scratched Friday due to a fever.
Race 5
Winning Horse: I Love Giraffes
Winning Trainer: Chad Summers
Winning Jockey: Paco Lopez
Payout: $16.20
Race 4
Winning Horse: Striker Has Dial
Winning Trainer: Horacio De Paz
Winning Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
Payout: $16.40
Race 3
Winning Horse: Limo
Winning Trainer: Michael Stidham
Winning Jockey: Yedsit Hazlewood
Payout: $11.40
Race 2
Winning Horse: Wickeddivine
Winning Trainer: Kenneth M. Cox
Winning Jockey: Jeiron Barbosa
Payout: $5.20
Race 1
Winning Horse: Boujee Bubblez
Winning Trainer: Hugh I. McMahon
Winning Jockey: Yedsit Hazlewood
Payout: $10.00