Denny Hamlin beats teammate Chase Briscoe at Dover for 2nd NASCAR All-Star Race win

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Denny Hamlin avoided trouble by starting from the pole for what turned out to be a caution-plagued event and outdueled Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chase Briscoe on Sunday for his second victory in the NASCAR All-Star Race.

Hamlin, who also had the pole when he won the race in 2015, led the final 30 laps at Dover Motor Speedway, which became the sixth track to hold the exhibition event in the Cup Series. His No. 11 Toyota finished 0.887 seconds ahead of Briscoe’s No. 19 to earn the $1 million prize.

It’s the third consecutive win on the 1-mile oval for Hamlin, who won points races at the Monster Mile in 2024 and ’25.

Erik Jones completed a top-three sweep by Toyota, followed by Austin Dillon and rookie Connor Zilisch.

Several crashes during the first two 75-lap segments collected more than half the 36-car field. There were 19 drivers locked into the 200-lap dash for $1 million, but Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain still were eliminated because their cars could not be repaired, and backups weren’t allowed.

The field was narrowed to 26 cars for the final segment. Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Bubba Wallace and Christopher Bell started the last stage with cars that were damaged and slower than the rest.

Larson retired from the race with 60 laps remaining because of a power steering failure.

By winning an online fan vote, Daniel Suarez advanced to the final segment with a damaged car and finished three laps down.

Untimely exits

Elliott, voted eight times as the most popular driver in the Cup Series, was knocked out after his No. 9 Chevrolet was caught in two wrecks during the first segment.

“It was pretty wild,” said Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champion and 2020 All-Star Race winner. “I hate to get caught up in that. I knew better. I saw it getting crazy. I should have bailed.”

Chastain was eliminated in a three-car crash on the sixth lap of the second segment.

“Bummer, because we thought we executed that first stage really well,” Chastain said. “We weren’t passing anybody, but we were able to maintain, which has not been the case for this downforce package. The car drove a lot better, so a lot to look forward to if we can take another step like that.”

Early crash

The event got off to a fiery start with a Lap 2 crash that involved three former All-Star Race winners. The wreck was triggered by Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver Ryan Preece, who came down the banking in Turn 1 and made contact with Todd Gilliland.

Larson, a three-time All-Star Race winner, hit the wall in his No. 5 Chevrolet after colliding with Gilliland’s No. 34 Ford. The pileup also included past All-Star winners and series champions Blaney and Elliott, as well as Daniel Suarez, John Hunter Nemechek and Michael McDowell.

Preece’s No. 60 Ford made a heavy impact with the outside wall, causing the rear end to erupt in flames. Preece climbed out unscathed and was quickly seen and released from the track’s infield care center.

“I’m fine, I seem to take big hits,” said Preece, who was involved in a memorable rollover in the August 2023 race at Daytona. “I don’t know what happened. But if it was anything, it was probably just too close on my part to go into Turn 1 and just got sideways. So if it was my fault, I’m sorry.”

Preece later took the blame in a social media post.

Up next

The Coca-Cola 600, the longest race of the season, will take place May 24 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Chastain is the defending race winner (and is seeking his first victory since).