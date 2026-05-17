What drivers said after All-Star Race Cup win by Denny Hamlin at Dover

Denny Hamlin — winner: “It makes it a lot easier when you’ve got a car this fast, honestly. We strive to be No. 1. We did it today. It really challenged us to have to go through traffic. Otherwise, you could go out there, and you could lead a bunch of laps, but I definitely like the invert. Obviously, it caused some chaos there, took out some good cars. But overall, it’s a typical All-Star Race when that stuff happens. But I just knew that the game changer for us was long runs and obviously the ability to pass when we’re behind someone. I’ll probably give (the $1 million) to Mama.”

Chase Briscoe — second: “Yeah, it was obviously a really fast car. I’m just proud of our group. I knocked the wall down in practice, and we basically rebuilt the whole car. So for them to be able to just get the car back to where it was competitive, it says a lot about the guys. So, yeah, just. It was a good day for our Toyota. Now that we didn’t win, I wish it was a points race because we definitely need the points. But, yeah, it was a hard-fought day. I’ve been having the stomach bug bad the last two or three days, so I didn’t know how the day was truthfully even going to go. Had a shot there at the end for a million bucks. Can’t ask for anything more. Just wish I had a little bit more rear grip. Just any time I got the lead, I would be so loose that it would just make me vulnerable. And then once I would get past, I would normally kind of come on, but, yeah, just needed a little bit of rear grip.”

Chase Elliott — failed to advance from first segement: ﻿“It was wild, for sure. I didn’t really know what the best thing to do was. I probably should have stayed out and tried to take a chance, but you’re probably going to be in the mess either way. There were a lot of different strategies going on, and unfortunately, I just got caught up in the mess twice and the second one was enough to end our day. I saw them getting together and crashing. Obviously the straightaway has so much banking here that everything slides to the bottom and that’s where I was. I was trying to work my way back up the hill and I ran into a wall of cars sliding down the track. It’s just part of it.”

Ross Chastain — failed to advance from second segement: “It knocked the front clip off our No. 1 Busch Light Chevy. It’s a bummer. We executed the first segment really well. We weren’t passing anyone really, by any means, but we were able to maintain position, which has not been the case with this downforce package. With Brandon McSwain’s (crew chief) steps ahead, our Chevy drove a lot better than at Bristol, so there’s a lot to look forward to if we take another step like that for the next one.”

John Hunter Nemechek: “It’s been a weekend for us, for sure, but we battled back. We were running inside the top 26 there for the invert before the final caution. And then we had a great restart. And we were making hay through the middle, up top. Felt really good. Yeah, I don’t know. (Riley Herbst) got turned or lost it on the front straightaway, and everyone kind of piled in there. So we would be the pole-sitter for the second segment. Sadly, we’re wrecked, torn up, and sitting in the garage the rest of the day. So it sucks to not race for a million dollars, but I’m looking forward to going to Charlotte next weekend and having a really solid run.”

Ryan Preece — 36th: “I’m fine. I seem to take big hits. I don’t know what happened. But if it was anything, it was probably just too close on my part to go into Turn 1 and just got sideways. So I’ll have a better idea here. Can’t really see it (watching replay). Yeah, it didn’t really show us there. So, yeah, I mean, if it was my fault, I’m sorry. So, yeah, tough way to not finish a race on lap one. So yeah, just move on to Charlotte.”

WILL BE UPDATED

