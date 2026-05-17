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Starting lineup for 2026 Indy 500

  
Published May 17, 2026 06:59 PM

Defending Indy 500 winner Alex Palou will start in the top spot again this year at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The four-time IndyCar champion, who won the pole in 2023, qualified first Sunday at the Brickyard with an average speed of 232.248 mph over four laps, topping Alexander Rossi (231.990) and David Malukas (231.877) on the front row.

Felix Rosenqvist (231.375 mph), Santino Ferrucci (230.846) and Pato O’Ward (230.442) qualified on the second row.

Here is the Indy 500 starting lineup by row for the May 24 race with position, driver, car number in parentheses, chassis-engine, speed and time in parentheses:

ROW 1

1. Alex Palou (10), Dallara-Honda, 232.248 mph average over four laps (2 minutes, 35.066 seconds)
2. Alexander Rossi (20), Dallara-Chevrolet, 231.990 (2:35.1792)
3. David Malukas (12), Dallara-Chevy, 231.877 (2:35.2549)

ROW 2

4. Felix Rosenqvist (60), Dallara-Honda, 231.375 (2:35.5914)
5. Santino Ferrucci (14), Dallara-Chevy, 230.846 (2:35.9482)
6. Pato O’Ward (5), Dallara-Chevy, 230.442 (2:36.2218)

ROW 3

7. Kyffin Simpson (8), Dallara-Honda, 230.883 (2:35.9229)
8. Conor Daly (23), Dallara-Chevy, 230.712 (2:36.0390)
9. Scott McLaughlin (3), Dallara-Chevy, 230.577 (2:36.1300)

ROW 4

10. Caio Collet (4), Dallara-Chevy, 230.539 (2:36.1560)
11. Scott Dixon (9), Dallara-Honda, 230.347 (2:36.2860)
12. Rinus VeeKay (76), Dallara-Chevy, 229.585 (2:36.8048)

ROW 5

13. Takuma Sato (75), Dallara-Honda, 230.995 (2:35.8447)
14. (33) Ed Carpenter, Dallara-Chevy 230.829 (2:35.9593)
15. (06) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 230.811 (2:35.9717)

ROW 6

16. Christian Rasmussen (21), Dallara-Chevy, 230.705 (2:36.0434)
17. Marcus Armstrong (66), Dallara-Honda, 230.701 (2:36.0464)
18. Marcus Ericsson (28), Dallara-Honda, 230.667 (2:36.0690)

ROW 7

19. Christian Lundgaard (7), Dallara-Chevy, 230.661 (2:36.0729)
20. Will Power (26), Dallara-Honda, 230.279 (2:36.3323)
21. Nolan Siegel (6), Dallara-Chevy, 230.213 (2:36.3769)

ROW 8

22. Louis Foster (45), Dallara-Honda, 230.212 (2:36.3773)
23. Ryan Hunter-Reay (31), Dallara-Chevy, 230.202 (2:36.3843)
24. Josef Newgarden (2), Dallara-Chevy, 230.165 (2:36.4098)

ROW 9

25. Romain Grosjean (18), Dallara-Honda, 229.791 (2:36.6643)
26. Kyle Kirkwood (27), Dallara-Honda, 229.607 (2:36.7896)
27. Katherine Legge (11), Dallara-Chevy, 229.456 (2:36.8928)

ROW 10

28. Mick Schumacher (47), Dallara-Honda, 229.450 (2:36.8969)
29. Jack Harvey (24), Dallara-Chevy, 229.207 (2:37.0634)
30. Graham Rahal (15), Dallara-Honda, 229.017 (2:37.1936)

ROW 11

31. Dennis Hauger (19), Dallara-Honda, 228.982 (2:37.2176)
32. Jacob Abel (51), Dallara-Chevy, 228.169 (2:37.7778)
33. Sting Ray Robb (77), Dallara-Chevy, 226.572 (2:38.8901)