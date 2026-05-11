Why is the 2026 Preakness Stakes at Laurel Park? Why is Pimlico Race Course closed?

For the first time in 118 years, the Preakness Stakes will be held outside of Pimlico Race Course in 2026.

The traditional home of the prestigious horse race is closed while undergoing a $400 million redevelopment, shifting this year’s event to Laurel Park for an expected one-year run before Pimlioco reopens.

Here’s more on the changes this year for the Preakness, which will be shown on NBC and Peacock at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 16:

Why is the 2026 Preakness Stakes at Laurel Park?

After the 150th Preakness Stakes, demolition began on Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course, the host of the race since 1908.

The track, which is nicknamed “Old Hilltop” opened on Oct. 25, 1870 and held its first Preakness in 1873. The race returned 35 years later after stops in New York.

Lauel Park, which is 20 miles south of Pimlico between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., is slated to hold the Preankess for one year before Pimlico reopens. Attendance for the 2026 Preakness will be capped at 4,800 with no fans allowed in the infield as they are at the larger Pimlico facility.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore announced last month that Laurel Park will be purchased for $48.5 million with a plan to transform the track into a training facility after the 2026 Preakness. But a state legislative panel reportedly is delaying the purchase to study the economic impact of the long-term project.

Has the Preakness ever been held outside Pimlico Race Course?

Yes, the Preakness has been held at three venues before this year, starting with Pimlico Race Course in 1873-1889. The race was moved to Morris Park in the Bronx for 1890 and then went on hiatus from 1891-93 before returning at Gravesend Racetrack in Brooklyn frmo 1894-1908.

Pimilo then was the host of the Preakness from 1909-2025 before its move this year to Laurel Park.

Why is Pimlico Race Course closed?

Pimlico was last renovated in the 1950s and was overdue for an overhaul with 7,000 grandstand seats closed for safety reasons in 2019. The redevelopment will include a new hotel, event space and Thoroughbred training center at Shamrock Farm in Woodbine, Maryland (20 miles west of Pimlico).

Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby, also announced last month that it would purchsae intellectual property rights to the Preakness for $85 million after this year’s race.

The rights (which include the trademark) would be leased to the state of Maryland annually in exchange for an annual fee and a share of wagering revenue, and Churchill Downs has stated “there is no change in the ownership or operations of Pimlico racetrack or Thoroughbred racing in Maryland as a result of this transaction.”

“Maryland is in control of the destiny of the Preakness,” Churchill Downs CEO Bill Carstanjen said. "(We) have started a very strong dialogue with the state about how we may be able to help them achieve (its) goals.”

When will Pimlico Race Course open again?

The track is slated for a 2027 opening in time to be the host of the Preakness next May.

When is the 2026 Preakness Stakes?

The 151 Preakness Stakes will be held on Saturday, May 16 at 4 p.m. ET with coverage beginning on NBC and Peacock at 1 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ coverage from Laurel Park will begin with the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday, May 15, at 4:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Will Golden Tempo run in 2026 Preakness Stakes? Can Kentucky Derby winner complete Triple Crown? Golden Tempo’s thrilling win at the 152nd Kentucky Derby has many wondering whether the three-year-old colt will be in Maryland at the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans.

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