2026 Belmont Stakes Betting Guide: Odds, predictions, post positions, favorites, long shots

Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo and Renegade highlight a small but elite field of horses ready to race in the 158th running of the Belmont Stakes Saturday. The $2 million race is the final jewel in horse racing’s Triple Crown. Post time is set for 7:04P EDT. The race will be run for a third and final time this year at Saratoga Race Course in Central New York. For handicapping purposes, it is important to know that the 2026 Belmont Stakes will once again be contested at 1 1/4-miles rather than the traditional 1 1/2-miles due to the configuration at Saratoga.

The field is set with nine horses racing for immortality. As mentioned, Golden Tempo (9-2), the horse that climbed from dead last in the field to nip Renegade by a nose and win the Kentucky Derby, will start from the No. 9 position.

Renegade (2-1), the favorite going into the Derby and the favorite again for the Belmont will start from the No. 4 position.

Lets bring in NBC Sports Betting Analyst and Horse Racing Expert Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) to help us break down the field of nine horses and ultimately guide us to a wager or two.

2026 Belmont Stakes: Full Field Analysis and Best Bets

“The Belmont Stakes is effectively a re-run of the Kentucky Derby with a distilled field of the top horses up against a few fresh challengers,” said Dinsick. “Renegade is largely considered the top 3-year-old, despite losing to Golden Tempo in the Run for the Roses, and he got a much more favorable draw and will only have to navigate a 9-horse field so he opens as the morning line favorite.”

The following is a snapshot of each horse in the field including their jockey, trainer, most recent race, and racing style along with further analysis from Dinsick.

(Horses listed by Post Position)

#1 Vitruvian Man (30-1) Jockey: Antonio Fresu | Trainer: Doug O’Neill

Antonio Fresu | Doug O’Neill Last Race: Finished 3rd at the Santa Anita Derby

Finished 3rd at the Santa Anita Derby Racing Style: Stalker (typically sits behind the early speed and pacesetters, aiming to save energy for a late surge)

Stalker (typically sits behind the early speed and pacesetters, aiming to save energy for a late surge) Purchase Price: $ | Career Earnings: $142,345



Drew Dinsick’s Analysis:

“Fresh legs from the Doug O’Neil camp drew the rail. He has yet to win a graded stakes race and his only run this year was a 3rd place finish in what has been revealed to be a weak Santa Anita class so it would take a monumental leap to beat this very strong field. Toss.”

#2 Powershift (12-1) Jockey: Luis Saez | Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Luis Saez | Todd Pletcher Last Race: Won Race 1 on the Kentucky Derby undercard, a $120,000 maiden special weight (3rd career start)

Won Race 1 on the Kentucky Derby undercard, a $120,000 maiden special weight (3rd career start) Racing Style: Stalker (typically sits behind the early speed and pacesetters, aiming to save energy for a late surge)

Stalker (typically sits behind the early speed and pacesetters, aiming to save energy for a late surge) Purchase Price: $500,000 | Career Earnings: $81,896



Drew Dinsick’s Analysis:

“The training partner for Renegade out of the Todd Pletcher barn broke his maiden at long last on Derby Day. He ran the first race of the card and was dominant; apparently Todd saw enough to believe he has a chance to hit the board here, but the 95 Beyer suggests he still needs to improve to be in the mix. Likely a horse on or near the lead that gets passed by the closing speed in this race. Toss.”

#3 Chief Wallabee (3-1) Jockey: Junior Alvarado | Trainer: Bill Mott

Junior Alvarado | Bill Mott Last Race: Finished 4th in the Kentucky Derby

Finished 4th in the Kentucky Derby Racing Style: Pressing Stalker (Runs in the middle of the pack early, rallies late)

Pressing Stalker (Runs in the middle of the pack early, rallies late) Purchase Price: Homebred | Career Earnings: $466,600



Drew Dinsick’s Analysis:

“The difficult trip around the final turn into the stretch at the Derby prevented Wallabee from running his best race that day and Bill Mott wisely pointed this outstanding horse towards Belmont for redemption. By all accounts, this horse has continued his development well coming out of the Derby and will be one of the horses to beat for the two-time winning trainer Mott. Top Choice.”

#4 Renegade (2-1) Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr. | Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Irad Ortiz Jr. | Todd Pletcher Last Race: Finished 2nd in the Kentucky Derby

Finished 2nd in the Kentucky Derby Racing Style: Closer (stays at the back of the field early to conserve energy, relying on a strong final turn of speed to win)

Closer (stays at the back of the field early to conserve energy, relying on a strong final turn of speed to win) Purchase Price: $975,000 | Career Earnings: $2,031,500



Drew Dinsick’s Analysis:

“The morning line favorite drew well in the 4 post which will afford him the opportunity to comfortably find a place at the back of the field in the early going and make one sustained run into the close. His closing speed figures in the Arkansas Derby were truly spectacular and if he can recreate that level here, he is live to win. At the current price it is a pass for me based on the elite competition in this field, but he is a must use in the super and tri as it would be a shocker if he didn’t hit the board. Pass at price, use underneath.”

Overhead view of Golden Tempo's Kentucky Derby win Take a bird's-eye view of Golden Tempo's winning surge entering the final stretch in the 152nd Kentucky Derby.

#5 Ottinho (20-1) Jockey: Dylan Davis | Trainer: Chad Brown

Dylan Davis | Chad Brown Last Race: Finished 2nd in the Blue Grass Stakes in April

Finished 2nd in the Blue Grass Stakes in April Racing Style: Grinder/Closer. He relies on stamina and a sustained run rather than early speed.

Grinder/Closer. He relies on stamina and a sustained run rather than early speed. Purchase Price: Homebred | Career Earnings: $324,700



Drew Dinsick’s Analysis:

“Chad Brown elected to pass on the Derby with Ottinho after he ran a distant 2nd to Further Ado in the Bluegrass. Very tough to find a reason to believe he can match the quality of this field considering the Bluegrass was the best run of his life and he was so far off challenging for the win. Toss.”

#6 Growth Equity (12-1) Jockey: Manny Franco | Trainer: Chad Brown

Manny Franco | Chad Brown Last Race: Won the Peter Pan Stakes at Aqueduct in May

Won the Peter Pan Stakes at Aqueduct in May Racing Style: Stalker (typically sits behind the early speed and pacesetters, aiming to save energy for a late surge)

Stalker (typically sits behind the early speed and pacesetters, aiming to save energy for a late surge) Purchase Price: $425,000 | Career Earnings: $187,600



Drew Dinsick’s Analysis:

“This was the eyebrow-raising price when the morning line was announced. The optimistic price on the Chad Brown colt was based on a solid performance winning the Peter Pan, but he has yet to face elite 3-yo competition so it seems a bit premature to assume he can take on the top horses from the Derby. Toss.”

#7 Commandment (6-1) Jockey: John Velazquez | Trainer: Brad Cox

John Velazquez | Brad Cox Last Race: Finished 7th in the Kentucky Derby

Finished 7th in the Kentucky Derby Racing Style: Stalker (sits just behind the front runners, aiming to conserve energy and challenge the leader in the final stretch)

Stalker (sits just behind the front runners, aiming to conserve energy and challenge the leader in the final stretch) Purchase Price: $500,000 | Career Earnings: $1,017,339



Drew Dinsick’s Analysis:

“The Derby was ultimately a disappointment for the connections of Commandment and we have a jockey switch to Johnny Velazquez for the Belmont that looks promising. The enormous field and crowded stretch hindered Commandment at Churchill and he should find a significantly smoother trip at the Spa breaking from the 7 post. Expecting another chapter in the bubbling rivalry with Chief Wallabee to play out on Saturday where Commandment comes up just short. Second Choice.”

#8 Emerging Market (6-1) Jockey: Flavien Prat | Trainer: Chad Brown

Flavien Prat | Chad Brown Last Race: Finished 10th in the Kentucky Derby

Finished 10th in the Kentucky Derby Racing Style: Mid-pack (settles into the middle of the field during the early and middle stages of the race)

Mid-pack (settles into the middle of the field during the early and middle stages of the race) Purchase Price: $185,000 | Career Earnings: $618,880



Drew Dinsick’s Analysis:

“The inexperience of this lightly raced colt showed clearly in the Derby and reports were cool about taking another shot at a triple crown race from his camp. Nevertheless, Emerging Market was clearly stronger than Golden Tempo in the Louisiana Derby and will have a shot if he can reclaim that form, but I have doubts re-watching his Kentucky Derby performance. Toss.”

#9 Golden Tempo (9-2) Jockey: Jose Ortiz | Trainer: Cherie DeVaux

Jose Ortiz | Cherie DeVaux Last Race: Won the Kentucky Derby

Won the Kentucky Derby Racing Style: Deep Closer (starts extremely slow and passes multiple horses in the home stretch)

Deep Closer (starts extremely slow and passes multiple horses in the home stretch) Purchase Price: Homebred | Career Earnings: $3,433,000



Drew Dinsick’s Analysis:

“The Derby Champ skipped the Preakness which he absolutely could have won to prepare for this race. The connections may second guess that decision on Saturday where Golden Tempo will not be the beneficiary of a hot pace and a crowded field. Another win would elevate Golden Tempo to elite status, but this is honestly a more difficult test than the Derby considering the concentrated talent in this field. Realistically expecting the closing kick to come up a hair short but very live to hit the board. Pass at price, use underneath.”

The hype around this year’s Belmont Stakes may be light, but the race features enough pedigree, speed, and power needed for an exciting and wide-open finale to the Triple Crown season.

Enjoy the race.

Lets cash some tickets.

