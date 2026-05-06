Will Golden Tempo run in 2026 Preakness Stakes? Can Kentucky Derby winner complete Triple Crown?

Golden Tempo’s thrilling last-to-first run at the 152nd Kentucky Derby has many wondering whether history-making trainer Cherie DeVaux will take the three-year-old colt to Maryland to run the 151st Preakness Stakes.

Three of the last five Kentucky Derby winners have opted to skip the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans, a recent trend where some trainers have said the two-week turnaround is too short. With a shot at the Triple Crown on the line, will DeVaux and Golden Tempo make the trip to Laurel Park?

Will Golden Tempo run in 2026 Preakness Stakes?

After becoming the first female trainer to win the Kentucky Derby, Cherie DeVaux and Golden Tempo’s ownership group have not decided if he will run at the Preakness. DeVaux spoke to media on Tuesday outside of her Keeneland barn.

“We’re going to look and see how much energy he has when he’s on track, see how he’s moving, see his attitude,” she said.

“Other people’s opinions are not part of the conversation,” DeVaux added. “I appreciate that there is history with the Triple Crown. I appreciate that everyone’s excited about it; however, the horse comes first.”

How many Kentucky Derby winners did not run in the Preakness?

Since 1875 in years when the Kentucky Derby was run before the Preakness, 54 horses have not participated in the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans after winning the Run for the Roses.

Most recently, 2025 Derby champion Sovereignty was not in the field at Pimlico Race Course, making it the fourth Derby winner in seven years to skip the Preakness. Mandaloun, who was declared the winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby after Medina Spirit was disqualified nine months after the race and did not race in the Preakness that year after crossing the line second at Churchill Downs.

What is the last horse to complete the Triple Crown in horse racing?

Bob Baffert trainee Justify was the last horse to achieve horse racing’s Triple Crown, winning the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes in 2018.

Horse Racing Triple Crown winners history

Here is a list of Triple Crown winners:

1919: Sir Barton

1930: Gallant Fox

1935: Omaha

1937: War Admiral

1941: Whirlaway

1943: Count Fleet

1946: Assault

1948: Citation

1973: Secretariat

1977: Seattle Slew

1978: Affirmed

2015: American Pharoah

2018: Justify

2026 Preakness Stakes full schedule on NBC and Peacock

Because of renovations at Pimlico Race Course, Preakness weekend will start at Laurel Park with the running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday, May 15, featuring some of the best 3-year-old fillies in the country. Live coverage starts at 5 pm ET on Peacock.

On Saturday, May 16, live coverage of the Preakness Stakes starts at 1 pm ET on Peacock for the undercard races and will continue on NBC and Peacock at 4 pm ET for the 151st Preakness Stakes.

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