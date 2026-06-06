How to watch the 2026 Belmont Stakes: TV and streaming info, schedule, post time, location, date

The 2026 Belmont Stakes takes place this Saturday, June 6, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Live coverage begins at 3 PM ET on Fox.



Click here to sign up for Peacock!

Saturday marks the 158th running of “The Test of the Champion”, and it may be one of the most thrilling. Kentucky Derby champion Golden Tempo is back for the third jewel of the Triple Crown.

Golden Tempo roars to historic Kentucky Derby win Cherie DeVaux becomes the first female trainer to win the Run for the Roses after Golden Tempo makes an electrifying run on the outside to win the 152nd Kentucky Derby.

Related: 2026 Belmont Stakes odds and picks

A Kentucky Derby participants are also be contenders at Saratoga. Run for the Roses runner up Renegade will be in the field as well as Commandment, Chief Wallabee and Emerging Market. All have made the trip to New York for their last chance of winning a Triple Crown race.

See below for everything you need to know about the 2026 Belmont Stakes, including additional information on how to live stream the event, entries, and more.

How to watch the 2026 Belmont Stakes:

When: Saturday, June 6

Saturday, June 6 Where: Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York

Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York Time: Live coverage begins at 3 PM ET

Live coverage begins at 3 PM ET TV: Fox

Belmont Stakes Location:

Traditionally, the Belmont Stakes is ran at Belmont Park in Elmont New York. However, since 2023, the Belmont has been run at Saratoga Springs while renovations are being completed in Elmont.

Who won 2025 Belmont Stakes?

Sovereignty won the 2025 Belmont Stakes in Saratoga to win two Triple Crown races.

What is the 2026 Belmont Stakes post time?

The approximate post time for the Belmont Stakes is 7:04 pm ET.

How can I watch horse racing on Peacock

Sign up to watch all of our live sports and events, including horse racing.

What devices does Peacock support?