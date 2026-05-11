When is the 2026 Preakness: How to watch, post time, TV and streaming info, schedule, location, date

The 2026 Preakness takes place this Saturday, May 16, at Laurel Park in Laurel, Maryland. Live coverage begins at 1 PM ET on Peacock and will continue on NBC and Peacock at 4:00 PM.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

Saturday marks the 151st running of “The Run for the Black-Eyes Susans”, and it may be one of the most thrilling. The field has not been officially announced, but there are some fast probables that could be a factor on Saturday.

A Kentucky Derby entry could also be contenders at Laurel Park. Longshot runner Ocelli finished third in the Run for the Roses and could thrive in the Preakness’s shorter distance. If he won, it would be the first time a horse has broken their maiden at the Preakness since 1888.

This Preakness will potentially have a hot local runner in Taj Mahal, who is 3-0 at Laurel Park. He also has championship pedigree, being sired by Kentucky Derby champion Nyquist.

See below for everything you need to know about the 2026 Preakness, including additional information on how to live stream the event, entries, and more.

How to watch the 2026 Preakness:

When: Saturday, May 16

Saturday, May 16 Where: Laurel Park in Laurel, Maryland

Laurel Park in Laurel, Maryland Time: Live coverage begins at 1 PM ET

Live coverage begins at 1 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Where is the Preakness?

Traditionally, the Preakness Stakes is ran at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. However, in 2026, the Preakness will be held at Laurel Park due to a large renovation to Pimlico.

While it might be lesser known than the traditional Triple Crown venues, Laurel Park still has a history of supremely talented horses that have graced its track. Triple Crown winners like Sir Barton, War Admiral and Secretariat have ran at the Laurel Park as well as the popular Seabiscuit.

This will be the first time in the Preakness’s history that it will be run at another race course.

Who won last year’s Preakness?

Journalism won the 2025 Preakness at Pimlico Race Course.

Journalism fights his way to Preakness Stakes win Mike McCarthy's trainee Journalism overcomes hard jostling down the final stretch to win a thrilling 150th Preakness Stakes.

What is the 2026 Preakness Stakes post time?

The approximate post time for the Preakness is 6:50 pm ET.

What is the distance of the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes distance is set at 1 3/16 miles or 9.5 furlongs.

How can I watch horse racing on Peacock

Sign up to watch all of our live sports and events, including horse racing.

What devices does Peacock support?