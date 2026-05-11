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2026 Preakness post positions: Full draw, horses, starting gate order, odds, jockeys, trainers, owners

  
Published May 11, 2026 05:30 PM

The post positions for the 151st Preakness Stakes were determined by a random draw late Monday afternoon.

There are 14 horses slated to race Saturday at Laurel Park, which will mark a change in venue for the Preakness after 108 consecutive years at Pimlico Race Course. Next year, the prestigious race will return to Pimlico.

Iron Honor, which is listed as the morning favorite at 9-2, drew the ninth post position.

There are three horses entered that also ran in the Kentucky Derby: Ocelli (a maiden that finished third in the Run for the Roses), Robusta and Incredibolt. Great White, which was a last-minute scratch from the Kentucky Derby, also is entered in the Preakness.

Taj Mahal, a 5-1 local runner that was sired by Kentucky Derby champion Nyquist, is 3-0 at Laurel Park.

The Preakness will take place on Saturday, May 16 at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with coverage beginning on Peacock and NBCSN at 1 p.m. ET.

Here’s what you need to know about the post position draw for the 151st Preakness Stakes:

Full list of horses in starting gate order of post positions with odds, trainers, jockeys, owners

1. Taj Majal (5-1)
Trainer: Brittany Russell
Jockey: Sheldon Russell
Owner: SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Stonestreet Stables, Bashor Racing, Determined Stables, Golconda Stable, Waves Edge Capital and Catherine Donovan

2. Ocelli (6-1)
Trainer: Whit Beckman
Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
Owner: Ashley Durr, Anthony Tate, and Front Page Equestrian

3. Crupper (30-1)
Trainer: Donnie Von Hemel
Jockey: Junior Alvarado
Owner: Robert Zoellner

4. Robusta (30-1)
Trainer: Doug O’Neill
Jockey: Rafael Bejarano
Owner: Calumet Farm

5. Talkin (20-1)
Trainer: Danny Gargan
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
Owner: Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, Pine Racing Stables, Legendary Thoroughbreds, Belmar Racing and Breeding, and R. A. Hill Stable

6. Chip Honcho (5-1)
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
Owner: Leland Ackerley Racing, James Sherwood, Jode Shupe, John Cilia

7. The Hell We Did (15-1)
Trainer: Todd Fincher
Jockey: Luis Saez
Owner: Peacock Family Racing Stable

8. Bull by the Horns (30-1)
Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.
Jockey: Micah Husbands
Owner: Peachtree Stable and Mark Corrado

9. Iron Honor (9-2)
Trainer: Chad Brown
Jockey: Flavien Prat
Owner: St. Elias Stable, William Lawrence, and Glassman Racing

10. Napoleon Solo (8-1)
Trainer: Chad Summers
Jockey: Paco Lopez
Owner: Gold Square (Al Gold)

11. Corona De Oro (30-1)
Trainer: Dallas Stewart
Jockey: John Velazquez
Owner: On Our Own Stable, Commonwealth Stable, U Racing Stables, Saints or Sinners, Titletown Racing Stables, Jim Nichols, Edwin Barker, Rivers Thoroughbreds, John Haines and Dallas Stewart

12. Incredibolt (5-1)
Trainer: Riley Mott
Jockey: Jaime Torres
Owner: Pin Oak Stud

13. Great White (15-1)
Trainer: John Ennis
Jockey: Alex Achard
Owner: Three Chimneys Farm and John Ennis

14. Pretty Boy Miah (15-1)
Trainer: Jeremiah Englehart
Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
Owner: Team Penney Racing, Echo Racing, Flower City Racing, Anthony Bruno, and Christopher Meyer

PostHorse (odds)TrainerJockeyOwner
1.Taj Mahal (5-1)Brittany RussellSheldon RussellSF Racing, Starlight Racing et al
2.Ocelli (6-1)Whit BeckmanTyler GaffalioneAshley Durr, Anthony Tate, and Front Page Equestrian
3.Crupper (30-1)Donnie Von HemelJunior AlvaradoRobert Zoellner
4.Robusta (30-1)Doug O’NeillRafael BejaranoCalumet Farm
5.Talkin (20-1)Danny GarganIrad Ortiz Jr.Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, Pine Racing Stables et al
6.Chip Honcho (5-1)Steve AsmussenJose OrtizLeland Ackerley Racing, James Sherwood, Jode Shupe, John Cilia
7.The Hell We Did (15-1)Todd FincherLuis SaezPeacock Family Racing Stable
8.Bull by the Horns (30-1)Saffie Joseph Jr.Micah HusbandsPeachtree Stable and Mark Corrado
9.Iron Honor (9-2)Chad BrownFlavien PratSt. Elias Stable, William Lawrence, and Glassman Racing
10.Napoleon Solo (8-1)Chad SummersPaco LopezGold Square (Al Gold)
11.Corona de Oro (30-1)Dallas StewartJohn VelazquezOn Our Own Stable, Commonwealth Stable et al
12.Incredibolt (5-1)Riley MottJaime TorresPin Oak Stud
13.Great White (15-1)John EnnisAlex AchardThree Chimneys Farm and John Ennis
14.Pretty Boy Miah (15-1)Jeremiah EnglehartRicardo Santana Jr.Team Penney Racing, Echo Racing, Flower City Racing et al

What are the Preakness post positions?

A random draw for the post positions determines which starting gate that a horse gets. The field has a maximum of 14 horses.

How do post positions impact the race?

Depending on which starting gate a horse is assigned, the impact can influence the odds of winning. The strategies employed by jockeys can also depend on each horse’s starting gate.

How to Watch the 2026 Preakness

The 151st Preakness Stakes will be held on Saturday, May 16 at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with coverage beginning on Peacock and NBCSN at 1 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ coverage from Laurel Park will begin with the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday, May 15, at 4:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Horse Racing: 150th Preakness
When is the 2026 Preakness: How to watch, post time, TV and streaming info, schedule, location, date
The 2026 Preakness takes place this Saturday, May 16 at 1 PM ET.