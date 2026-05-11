2026 Preakness post positions: Full draw, horses, starting gate order, odds, jockeys, trainers, owners

The post positions for the 151st Preakness Stakes were determined by a random draw late Monday afternoon.

There are 14 horses slated to race Saturday at Laurel Park, which will mark a change in venue for the Preakness after 108 consecutive years at Pimlico Race Course. Next year, the prestigious race will return to Pimlico.

Iron Honor, which is listed as the morning favorite at 9-2, drew the ninth post position.

There are three horses entered that also ran in the Kentucky Derby: Ocelli (a maiden that finished third in the Run for the Roses), Robusta and Incredibolt. Great White, which was a last-minute scratch from the Kentucky Derby, also is entered in the Preakness.

Taj Mahal, a 5-1 local runner that was sired by Kentucky Derby champion Nyquist, is 3-0 at Laurel Park.

The Preakness will take place on Saturday, May 16 at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with coverage beginning on Peacock and NBCSN at 1 p.m. ET.

Here’s what you need to know about the post position draw for the 151st Preakness Stakes:

Full list of horses in starting gate order of post positions with odds, trainers, jockeys, owners

1. Taj Majal (5-1)

Trainer: Brittany Russell

Jockey: Sheldon Russell

Owner: SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Stonestreet Stables, Bashor Racing, Determined Stables, Golconda Stable, Waves Edge Capital and Catherine Donovan

2. Ocelli (6-1)

Trainer: Whit Beckman

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Owner: Ashley Durr, Anthony Tate, and Front Page Equestrian

3. Crupper (30-1)

Trainer: Donnie Von Hemel

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

Owner: Robert Zoellner

4. Robusta (30-1)

Trainer: Doug O’Neill

Jockey: Rafael Bejarano

Owner: Calumet Farm

5. Talkin (20-1)

Trainer: Danny Gargan

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Owner: Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, Pine Racing Stables, Legendary Thoroughbreds, Belmar Racing and Breeding, and R. A. Hill Stable

6. Chip Honcho (5-1)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Owner: Leland Ackerley Racing, James Sherwood, Jode Shupe, John Cilia

7. The Hell We Did (15-1)

Trainer: Todd Fincher

Jockey: Luis Saez

Owner: Peacock Family Racing Stable

8. Bull by the Horns (30-1)

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.

Jockey: Micah Husbands

Owner: Peachtree Stable and Mark Corrado

9. Iron Honor (9-2)

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Owner: St. Elias Stable, William Lawrence, and Glassman Racing

10. Napoleon Solo (8-1)

Trainer: Chad Summers

Jockey: Paco Lopez

Owner: Gold Square (Al Gold)

11. Corona De Oro (30-1)

Trainer: Dallas Stewart

Jockey: John Velazquez

Owner: On Our Own Stable, Commonwealth Stable, U Racing Stables, Saints or Sinners, Titletown Racing Stables, Jim Nichols, Edwin Barker, Rivers Thoroughbreds, John Haines and Dallas Stewart

12. Incredibolt (5-1)

Trainer: Riley Mott

Jockey: Jaime Torres

Owner: Pin Oak Stud

13. Great White (15-1)

Trainer: John Ennis

Jockey: Alex Achard

Owner: Three Chimneys Farm and John Ennis

14. Pretty Boy Miah (15-1)

Trainer: Jeremiah Englehart

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

Owner: Team Penney Racing, Echo Racing, Flower City Racing, Anthony Bruno, and Christopher Meyer



Post Horse (odds) Trainer Jockey Owner 1. Taj Mahal (5-1) Brittany Russell Sheldon Russell SF Racing, Starlight Racing et al 2. Ocelli (6-1) Whit Beckman Tyler Gaffalione Ashley Durr, Anthony Tate, and Front Page Equestrian 3. Crupper (30-1) Donnie Von Hemel Junior Alvarado Robert Zoellner 4. Robusta (30-1) Doug O’Neill Rafael Bejarano Calumet Farm 5. Talkin (20-1) Danny Gargan Irad Ortiz Jr. Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, Pine Racing Stables et al 6. Chip Honcho (5-1) Steve Asmussen Jose Ortiz Leland Ackerley Racing, James Sherwood, Jode Shupe, John Cilia 7. The Hell We Did (15-1) Todd Fincher Luis Saez Peacock Family Racing Stable 8. Bull by the Horns (30-1) Saffie Joseph Jr. Micah Husbands Peachtree Stable and Mark Corrado 9. Iron Honor (9-2) Chad Brown Flavien Prat St. Elias Stable, William Lawrence, and Glassman Racing 10. Napoleon Solo (8-1) Chad Summers Paco Lopez Gold Square (Al Gold) 11. Corona de Oro (30-1) Dallas Stewart John Velazquez On Our Own Stable, Commonwealth Stable et al 12. Incredibolt (5-1) Riley Mott Jaime Torres Pin Oak Stud 13. Great White (15-1) John Ennis Alex Achard Three Chimneys Farm and John Ennis 14. Pretty Boy Miah (15-1) Jeremiah Englehart Ricardo Santana Jr. Team Penney Racing, Echo Racing, Flower City Racing et al

What are the Preakness post positions?

A random draw for the post positions determines which starting gate that a horse gets. The field has a maximum of 14 horses.

How do post positions impact the race?

Depending on which starting gate a horse is assigned, the impact can influence the odds of winning. The strategies employed by jockeys can also depend on each horse’s starting gate.

How to Watch the 2026 Preakness

The 151st Preakness Stakes will be held on Saturday, May 16 at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with coverage beginning on Peacock and NBCSN at 1 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ coverage from Laurel Park will begin with the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday, May 15, at 4:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.