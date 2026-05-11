2026 Preakness post positions: Full draw, horses, starting gate order, odds, jockeys, trainers, owners
The post positions for the 151st Preakness Stakes were determined by a random draw late Monday afternoon.
There are 14 horses slated to race Saturday at Laurel Park, which will mark a change in venue for the Preakness after 108 consecutive years at Pimlico Race Course. Next year, the prestigious race will return to Pimlico.
Iron Honor, which is listed as the morning favorite at 9-2, drew the ninth post position.
There are three horses entered that also ran in the Kentucky Derby: Ocelli (a maiden that finished third in the Run for the Roses), Robusta and Incredibolt. Great White, which was a last-minute scratch from the Kentucky Derby, also is entered in the Preakness.
Taj Mahal, a 5-1 local runner that was sired by Kentucky Derby champion Nyquist, is 3-0 at Laurel Park.
The Preakness will take place on Saturday, May 16 at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with coverage beginning on Peacock and NBCSN at 1 p.m. ET.
#Preakness151 Post Positions pic.twitter.com/uK7X3EYmUc— Preakness Stakes (@PreaknessStakes) May 11, 2026
Here’s what you need to know about the post position draw for the 151st Preakness Stakes:
Full list of horses in starting gate order of post positions with odds, trainers, jockeys, owners
1. Taj Majal (5-1)
Trainer: Brittany Russell
Jockey: Sheldon Russell
Owner: SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Stonestreet Stables, Bashor Racing, Determined Stables, Golconda Stable, Waves Edge Capital and Catherine Donovan
2. Ocelli (6-1)
Trainer: Whit Beckman
Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
Owner: Ashley Durr, Anthony Tate, and Front Page Equestrian
3. Crupper (30-1)
Trainer: Donnie Von Hemel
Jockey: Junior Alvarado
Owner: Robert Zoellner
4. Robusta (30-1)
Trainer: Doug O’Neill
Jockey: Rafael Bejarano
Owner: Calumet Farm
5. Talkin (20-1)
Trainer: Danny Gargan
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
Owner: Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, Pine Racing Stables, Legendary Thoroughbreds, Belmar Racing and Breeding, and R. A. Hill Stable
6. Chip Honcho (5-1)
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
Owner: Leland Ackerley Racing, James Sherwood, Jode Shupe, John Cilia
7. The Hell We Did (15-1)
Trainer: Todd Fincher
Jockey: Luis Saez
Owner: Peacock Family Racing Stable
8. Bull by the Horns (30-1)
Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.
Jockey: Micah Husbands
Owner: Peachtree Stable and Mark Corrado
9. Iron Honor (9-2)
Trainer: Chad Brown
Jockey: Flavien Prat
Owner: St. Elias Stable, William Lawrence, and Glassman Racing
10. Napoleon Solo (8-1)
Trainer: Chad Summers
Jockey: Paco Lopez
Owner: Gold Square (Al Gold)
11. Corona De Oro (30-1)
Trainer: Dallas Stewart
Jockey: John Velazquez
Owner: On Our Own Stable, Commonwealth Stable, U Racing Stables, Saints or Sinners, Titletown Racing Stables, Jim Nichols, Edwin Barker, Rivers Thoroughbreds, John Haines and Dallas Stewart
12. Incredibolt (5-1)
Trainer: Riley Mott
Jockey: Jaime Torres
Owner: Pin Oak Stud
13. Great White (15-1)
Trainer: John Ennis
Jockey: Alex Achard
Owner: Three Chimneys Farm and John Ennis
14. Pretty Boy Miah (15-1)
Trainer: Jeremiah Englehart
Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
Owner: Team Penney Racing, Echo Racing, Flower City Racing, Anthony Bruno, and Christopher Meyer
|Post
|Horse (odds)
|Trainer
|Jockey
|Owner
|1.
|Taj Mahal (5-1)
|Brittany Russell
|Sheldon Russell
|SF Racing, Starlight Racing et al
|2.
|Ocelli (6-1)
|Whit Beckman
|Tyler Gaffalione
|Ashley Durr, Anthony Tate, and Front Page Equestrian
|3.
|Crupper (30-1)
|Donnie Von Hemel
|Junior Alvarado
|Robert Zoellner
|4.
|Robusta (30-1)
|Doug O’Neill
|Rafael Bejarano
|Calumet Farm
|5.
|Talkin (20-1)
|Danny Gargan
|Irad Ortiz Jr.
|Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, Pine Racing Stables et al
|6.
|Chip Honcho (5-1)
|Steve Asmussen
|Jose Ortiz
|Leland Ackerley Racing, James Sherwood, Jode Shupe, John Cilia
|7.
|The Hell We Did (15-1)
|Todd Fincher
|Luis Saez
|Peacock Family Racing Stable
|8.
|Bull by the Horns (30-1)
|Saffie Joseph Jr.
|Micah Husbands
|Peachtree Stable and Mark Corrado
|9.
|Iron Honor (9-2)
|Chad Brown
|Flavien Prat
|St. Elias Stable, William Lawrence, and Glassman Racing
|10.
|Napoleon Solo (8-1)
|Chad Summers
|Paco Lopez
|Gold Square (Al Gold)
|11.
|Corona de Oro (30-1)
|Dallas Stewart
|John Velazquez
|On Our Own Stable, Commonwealth Stable et al
|12.
|Incredibolt (5-1)
|Riley Mott
|Jaime Torres
|Pin Oak Stud
|13.
|Great White (15-1)
|John Ennis
|Alex Achard
|Three Chimneys Farm and John Ennis
|14.
|Pretty Boy Miah (15-1)
|Jeremiah Englehart
|Ricardo Santana Jr.
|Team Penney Racing, Echo Racing, Flower City Racing et al
What are the Preakness post positions?
A random draw for the post positions determines which starting gate that a horse gets. The field has a maximum of 14 horses.
How do post positions impact the race?
Depending on which starting gate a horse is assigned, the impact can influence the odds of winning. The strategies employed by jockeys can also depend on each horse’s starting gate.
How to Watch the 2026 Preakness
The 151st Preakness Stakes will be held on Saturday, May 16 at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with coverage beginning on Peacock and NBCSN at 1 p.m. ET.
NBC Sports’ coverage from Laurel Park will begin with the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday, May 15, at 4:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.